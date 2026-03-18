Unisa wins restraining order against former registrar

This feud between Unisa and Professor Steward Mothata dates back to early 2023

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has secured an interdict against its former registrar, Professor Steward Mothata. It bars him from making further attacks against the institution and its leadership.

The High Court in Pretoria granted the order on Tuesday, 17 March, 2026.

The court heard the urgent application without Mothata after he failed to appear.

The court was satisfied that proper notice had been served and that he had elected not to participate.

The order restrains Mothata from continuing with any communication that attacks, harasses or undermines the university or its management.

Unisa defends ‘institutional integrity’

The university welcomed the ruling in a statement on Wednesday.

“The university holds the firm view that the court’s decision underscores the seriousness with which the judiciary treats conduct that may harm institutional governance and reputation,” it said.

Unisa brought the urgent application to stop what it described as persistent and harmful attacks by the former registrar.

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Bitter three year battle

This legal victory for Unisa marks a dramatic chapter in a feud that traces back to early 2023.

The conflict between Mothata and Unisa Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, began when the university placed Mothata on precautionary suspension before ultimately dismissing him for alleged gross dishonesty and sabotaging the academic project.

Mothata, however, claimed he was a whistleblower targeted for exposing governance failures and financial maladministration within the university.

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Mosia’s report

Mothata’s allegations gained significant traction following the release of a 2024 report by independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia. It detailed findings regarding tender irregularities and administrative collapses at Unisa.

The Mosia report also identified weak internal controls across the institution and found pervasive non-compliance within supply-chain management.

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The report also revealed that a management committee knowingly made irregular financial decisions, including a laptop procurement scheme worth more than R87 million that involved deviations from supply-chain management policy.

The report led to a standoff between the university and the Department of Higher Education, which briefly attempted to place the institution under administration.

While Unisa successfully fought it off in court, the internal friction remained high.

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