University of Fort Hare damage to cost up to R500 million after violent protests

Seven buildings were set alight at the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape.

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has revealed that between R300 million and R500 million will be needed to restore buildings at the University of Fort Hare damaged during violent student protests earlier this week.

Seven buildings were set alight at the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape.

Students were protesting over Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s alleged failure to address mismanagement at the institution.

The minister addressed the media on Saturday, following the incidents, describing the destruction as criminal rather than legitimate protest action.

“The burning of buildings, the total number now at seven, and the estimated cost at anything between 300 and 500 million, subject to expert confirmations,” Manamela said during the press briefing.

Fort Hare University protests condemned as criminal activity

The minister emphasised that the destruction undermines the university’s core purpose and affects thousands of students who depend on education for a better future.

“What has happened at Fortair is not a protest, it is criminal. It destroys opportunity, it robs confidence, but also undermines the dreams of thousands of young people who look to education as their only chance for a better life,” Manamela said.

He added that universities should be spaces of learning and hope rather than fear and destruction.

ALSO READ: Sars reveals that Lucky Montana offered R5.4m to settle his R55m debt

Government working to restore order

Manamela said the department is working closely with the South African Police Service, the Eastern Cape government, and university security teams to restore calm and protect students and staff.

He commended the premier and the university council for their prompt response.

Furthermore, the minister said his immediate priority is ensuring that academic programmes resume within the next week. He added that he directed the university council and management to implement all necessary measures to reopen the institution, including temporary online modalities where required.

“Students must be able to [conduct] their studies in peace and also in safety. That is a non-negotiable,” he stated.

Despite the police presence on campus, seven buildings were still set alight. The minister noted he had lengthy discussions with the MEC of police and the provincial premier about the investigation.

Critical governance issues under review

Following a productive meeting with the university council, Manamela has asked them to reflect deeply on several critical issues when they meet. These include the state of governance and leadership, the role and status of the Student Representative Council, the institutional culture, concerns about the vice-chancellor’s contract, and the insourcing of workers.

A ministerial team led by Professor Ahmed Bawa has been engaging students, staff, and other stakeholders over recent days. Their feedback will shape the next phase of government intervention.

“In the coming week, I will respond in greater detail to the feedback received from the ministerial team,” the minister said.

He emphasized that rebuilding Fort Hare requires more than just bricks and budget. It needs integrity, compassion, and shared commitment to the university’s founding purposes of advancing knowledge and liberating the human spirit.

Ongoing violence across the sector

Manamela highlighted that Fort Hare’s problems are not new. “The university has been plagued by cycles of violent episodes over recent years despite stakeholder engagements held through the department, the portfolio committee, and police services,” he said.

The minister also noted persisting violence throughout the post-school education and training system, reflecting broader societal issues. At the University of the Free State, students have been protesting on both their Bloemfontein and QwaQwa campuses, resulting in 17 arrests. Two students were arrested for attempting to throw a petrol bomb at a security cubicle.

“This is criminality, even if these people are students,” Manamela said. He stressed the need to distinguish between students and criminals who endanger the lives of other students and staff.

The minister indicated that some violence is not even related to protest but stems from institutions being seen as business enterprises for infrastructure and tenders around services and accommodation.

ALSO READ: ANCYL blames Fort Hare university management for torched campus

Systemic approach needed

Manamela acknowledged that securitisation and security responses alone will not be sufficient. While such measures may address some immediate issues, the sector needs to examine whether conflict resolution mechanisms have failed or if there is a broader governance failure.

He expressed concern about the extent to which the sector has outsourced conflict resolution to the courts. Student leaders at Fort Hare had secured a legal judgment, with some calling the minister at 2 AM about the matter.

“Shouldn’t we really look at how we intend to resolve conflict?” he asked.

“I think that’s a priority area. So, even if we bring in the police and everybody else, if students are in distress and university management relies on security to resolve conflicts, we’re not going to resolve anything.”

The minister noted that in many instances, university leaders, students, and union leaders have shown greater cooperation in resolving conflicts, except in specific problem areas.

Vice-chancellor’s future in council’s hands

Addressing questions about Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s position, Manamela clarified that employment matters between the university and its vice-chancellor are governed by university statute and determined by the university council.

He said he received letters from Fort Hare stakeholders soon after taking office expressing concerns not just about campus conditions but also about their confidence in the vice-chancellor.

“The future of the vice-chancellor, that’s up to the university council,” Manamela said. However, he said he asked the council to reflect on concerns raised by almost everyone on campus regarding the vice-chancellor and general governance issues.

Manamela revealed that he wrote to the council chair after their Tuesday meeting, asking them to consider how they will involve all stakeholders if they want to move forward.

The minister expects to receive a plan of action from the council after their meeting.

Financial performance shows mixed results

During the same briefing, Manamela presented the department’s 2024-2025 annual report, which reflects on the broader state of the higher education and training system. The report marks both the conclusion of a financial year and the end of the sixth administration.

According to Manamela, the department achieved significant improvements in some areas. Irregular expenditure was reduced from R243 million to R175 million.

“Yes, it may seem as though 175 million is still a lot, but I think the fact that in that year we have reduced expenditure to that extent means that it is something we have to acknowledge,” he said.

Meanwhile, fruitful and wasteful expenditure decreased from R113 million to R87 million.

“Of the sector education and training authorities allocated a budget of R2.3 billion, 39% received unqualified audits without findings, and 25% received unqualified audits with findings. Some 93% of SETAs submitted financial statements on time.”

Furthermore, the department spent R136.7 billion with a 99% expenditure rate. It received an unqualified audit opinion with findings. The university education programme, representing over 80% of the budget, achieved an unqualified outcome demonstrating fiscal stability and control.

Transformation in procurement showed significant progress, with 82% of spending directed to black-owned businesses, exceeding the 70% target. Women-owned businesses received 49%, youth-owned businesses got 30.6%, and small, medium, and micro enterprises received 57.3% against a 30% target.

Rebuilding trust and confidence

Manamela emphasised that the post-school education and training system must inspire confidence among students, staff, partners, and the public.

“We will rebuild trust and ensure that higher education and training remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s transformation development. The future of our nation depends on it,” he concluded.

The minister expressed confidence that with proper leadership and accountability in place, the department will succeed in its reform agenda.

He called on all members of the Fort Hare community to act with restraint, reject violence, and protect the future of the historic institution.

READ NEXT: Fort Hare corruption case split into five parts to speed up prosecution