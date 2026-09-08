University of Mpumalanga squashes xenophobia claims

Former Wits vice-chancellor calls on South African universities to resist what he describes as 'populist and xenophobic activists'.

The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) has rejected claims that it succumbed to political pressure or xenophobic sentiment after postponing a seminar involving King’s College London Vice-President Professor Funmi Olonisakin.

The university responded to social media posts by former University of the Witwatersrand vice-chancellor Adam Habib, who questioned whether the seminar was cancelled due to pressure over a foreign academic participating in the university’s programme.

UMP said the decision stemmed from scheduling several major events on the same day and was not motivated by Olonisakin’s nationality.

UMP explains seminar postponement

The university said it had invited Olonisakin to speak at a high-level academic seminar scheduled for 3 September 2026.

However, the same day was already packed with major university activities, including the inaugural Nokuthula Simelane Memorial Lecture, which was addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The university also held student election rallies ahead of the student representative council elections on 4 September.

“As a result, the university took a decision to postpone the seminar for reasons beyond the control of the university,” it said.

UMP said, “Prof Olonisakin opted not to participate in the revised programme, given circumstantial sensitivities.”

“The university looks forward to hosting Prof Olonisakin in the near future,” it said.

The university also urged those raising concerns about its decisions to engage it directly rather than relying on social media claims.

Habib raises xenophobia concerns

Habib questioned the university’s decision in a series of posts on social media, saying he was “astonished” to hear that Olonisakin’s seminar had been cancelled.

He questioned whether UMP had succumbed to “ministerial political pressure,” citing concerns about a foreign academic leading a seminar amid the country’s political climate.

“If so, this is a shocking decision by UM and violates academic freedom and the basic protocols of a university.

“UMP should be told in no uncertain terms that universities in their essence have to be cosmopolitan and global, focused on excellence,” Habib said.

He also called on South African universities to resist what he described as “populist and xenophobic activists” questioning the number of foreign academics working at universities.

Habib argued that South African universities benefited academically from international scholars and warned businesses against indulging xenophobic activists, saying this could damage South Africa’s economic interests elsewhere on the continent.

“There’s too much indulgence of xenophobic political leaders in SA. I have said before, and I say again, stop indulging March and March leaders (and some others) who trade on hate and violence. Allowing their violent behaviour erodes our global and African legitimacy and our interests,” he added.

He further argued that South Africa’s socio-economic challenges were not caused by immigrants.