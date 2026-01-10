Here’s when SA universities will release application outcomes for first-time students

Universities will only receive the matric results on Monday to reduce the risk of leaks.

Prospective first-time university students will only receive their application outcomes after the announcement of the 2025 matric results next week.

This was confirmed by Universities South Africa (USAf), the umbrella body representing all 26 public universities in the country.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is set to release the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results on Tuesday, 13 January, following approval by the quality assurance body, Umalusi.

SA universities delayed access to 2025 matric results

On Saturday, USAf announced in a statement that it would only receive the matric results on Monday, 12 January, several hours before the public release.

Universities South Africa CEO Phethiwe Matutu explained that the delay is a deliberate measure by the DBE to reduce the risk of leaks similar to those experienced with the 2024 results.

Under normal circumstances, universities receive matric results 72 hours (three days) before public release.

This lead time allowed institutions to finalise admission decisions and issue acceptance letters on the same day matric pupils receive their results.

“This facilitated a smooth admissions process and reduced anxiety among prospective university students,” Matutu said.

However, the shortened timeframe this year will place “significant operational and administrative pressure” on universities, particularly regarding the efficient processing and issuance of offers to applicants.

As a result, first-time tertiary students will need to wait for their application outcomes directly from universities.

“This removes the need for students to inundate institutions with enquiries, or to arrive on campuses prematurely, exposing themselves to safety and vulnerability risks at a time during which they cannot be attended to,” Matutu said.

Guidelines for students and parents

Matutu emphasised that students should only visit campuses after receiving an application outcome, confirming their accommodation status, and completing online registration at certain institutions.

She also encouraged students to accept placement offers as soon as they have made their choices.

Parents, guardians, and fee-paying students are further advised to prepare registration fees and complete registration promptly once dates are announced.

This ensures both the security of their placements and the smooth completion of administrative processes.

USAf acknowledged that the revised admissions timeline may cause some uncertainty.

Nevertheless, universities remain dedicated to ensuring a fair and efficient process for all applicants.

Here’s when students can expect to hear from the universities:

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT): 15 January from 08:00

Central University of Technology (CUT): 13 January (afternoon) to 16 January

Durban University of Technology (DUT): 16 January from 08:00

Nelson Mandela University (NMU): 14 January from 08:00

Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT): 13 January from 12:00

North-West University (NWU): 13 January from 09:00

Rhodes University: From 08:00 on 13 January to 16 January

Sefako Makgatho University of Health Sciences (SMU): 14 January from 12:00

Sol Plaatje University (SPU): 13 January from 08:00

Stellenbosch University: 14 January from 16:00

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT): 15 January from 16:00

University of Cape Town (UCT): 14 January from 16:00

University of Fort Hare (UFH): 14 January from 08:00

University of the Free State (UFS): 14 January from 08:00

University of Johannesburg (UJ) From 16:00 on 13 January to 14 January

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN): 14 January from 09:00

University of Limpopo: 15 January from 18:00

University of Mpumalanga (UMP): 15 January from 09:00

University of Pretoria (UP): 13 January from 12:00

University of South Africa (Unisa): 19 January from 07:30

University of the Western Cape (UWC): 15 January from 12:00

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits): 14 January from 10:00

University of Venda (Univen): 13 January from 06:00

University of Zululand (Unizulu): From 09:00 on 13 January to 23 January

Vaal University of Technology (VUT): 15 January from 12:00

Walter Sisulu University (WSU): 13 January from 00:00

