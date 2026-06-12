‘We can’t even buy food’: Unpaid stipends leave Learner Support Agents struggling

LSAs provide psychosocial support in schools, helping students navigate emotional, social, and behavioural challenges.

Hundreds of Learner Support Agents (LSAs) working in Gauteng schools say delayed stipend payments have left them struggling to afford basic necessities, with some facing possible eviction, mounting debt, and growing emotional distress.

The workers, employed through the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) and placed under the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance, claim many have not received their May stipends despite signing contracts on 10 April and commencing work in May.

The Citizen sent questions to the Gauteng Department of Education regarding the alleged payment delays and the concerns raised by affected workers. At the time of publication, the department had not responded.

Financial strain deepens

In a letter sent to The Citizen, a group of LSAs said the lack of payment and communication had placed many workers under severe financial pressure.

“The stipends we receive are not luxuries, but essential for transport to work, groceries, rent, and supporting our families,” the group said.

They added that many continue reporting for duty “and work with vulnerable learners who require emotional, psychological and social support”, despite not receiving payment.

One worker, who requested anonymity, stated that the delay had triggered a series of financial difficulties.

“My landlord wants to evict me, and I haven’t been able to support my family,” the worker said.

“This has affected my mental well-being as stress has taken a lot from me, and a rise in debts as I don’t have money for food.”

Another affected LSA described the delay as a “major inconvenience” that had disrupted nearly every aspect of daily life.

“We cannot even buy ourselves simple toiletries so that we arrive at work clean,” the worker said.

“It has affected my situation with money for rent, food and cosmetics. Also, with policies that are also lapsing.”

Supporting students while struggling themselves

The workers’ concerns underscore the human impact of delayed payments on employees who support some of Gauteng’s most vulnerable students.

LSAs provide psychosocial support in schools, helping students navigate emotional, social and behavioural challenges.

“As Learner Support Agents, we work with learners facing serious psychosocial challenges. Every day we are expected to provide support, encouragement and stability to others while many of us are struggling with our own financial pressures at home.”

Calls for transparency

The group also raised concerns about what they described as a recurring pattern of delayed payments within the programme.

The workers are now calling on authorities to urgently address the delays and provide clear communication on payment timelines.