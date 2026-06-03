West Rand schools still plagued by asbestos despite promises

According to the DA, the GDE previously allocated about R112 million for rehabilitation and asbestos-related infrastructure upgrades

Hundreds of pupils at two West Rand schools continue to attend classes in ageing asbestos structures despite longstanding promises by the Gauteng government to eradicate hazardous infrastructure from public schools.

This is according to the Democratic Alliance (DA), which has accused the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) of failing to meet its commitments to replace asbestos schools with safer facilities.

The allegations relate to Randfontein Secondary School and Toekomsrus Primary School in Toekomsrus, in the Rand West City Local Municipality.

The Citizen sent questions to the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Questions over asbestos eradication

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa Dos Santos said the issue was raised during a recent sitting of the Gauteng Legislature, where infrastructure development and cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo was questioned about delays in removing asbestos infrastructure from schools.

“During a recent sitting of the Gauteng Legislature, MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo, failed to give a clear answer to the Democratic Alliance’s oral question on why the GPG has still not eradicated asbestos infrastructure years after missing the deadlines set out in the 2013 Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure,” Dos Santos said.

He claimed Mamabolo “repeated the government’s hollow commitment to asbestos eradication, with no clear timeline or end in sight”.

Safety concerns at Randfontein Secondary

According to the DA, the GDE previously allocated about R112 million for rehabilitation and asbestos-related infrastructure upgrades at Randfontein Secondary School.

However, Dos Santos said a recent DA oversight inspection found several unresolved safety concerns.

The party claimed these included an incomplete administration block, unfinished bathrooms, falling ceiling panels and staircases without safety bars.

“Despite this significant investment, a recent DA oversight inspection found that critical safety hazards remain unresolved,” Dos Santos said.

The DA further alleged that some interventions involved constructing brick-and-mortar structures around existing asbestos classrooms instead of completely removing the material.

“Most of these structures have since deteriorated or collapsed, exposing learners and educators to cracked and broken asbestos panels,” he said.

The party also raised concerns about overcrowding, claiming some Grade 8 classes have learner-to-teacher ratios of 1:50, while certain Grade 11 classes have ratios of as high as 1:73.

Toekomsrus Primary School

The DA said asbestos infrastructure also remains in place at Toekomsrus Primary School.

According to the party, some mobile classrooms are more than 30 years old and require replacement, while sections of the school’s roofing need urgent maintenance.

“Although the department assessed the school two years ago, no work has been carried out,” Dos Santos alleged.

“It is outrageous that the GPG continues to drag its feet on eradicating asbestos schools despite the well-known deadly health risks linked to asbestos exposure,” Dos Santos said.