What happened to the construction of these three Free State schools?

The SIU investigation comes after more than a decade of delays affecting the construction of the three schools.

The construction of three primary schools in the Free State is under the spotlight after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration, unlawful conduct, and possible financial losses linked to the projects.

The president signed Proclamation 325 of 2026, which was gazetted last Friday, giving the SIU the authority to probe the procurement of the Free State Department of Education.

The SIU investigation comes after more than a decade of delays affecting the construction of the three schools.

In the 2021 State of the Province address, then-Premier Sisi Ntombela said Caleb Motshabi Primary School was “almost complete”, while Tlholo and Malebogo Primary schools were expected to be completed in the following financial year.

Three school projects under investigation

The investigation will focus on procurement and contracting processes for construction services carried out from 1 March 2014 until the date of the proclamation.

SIU will examine projects at:

Caleb Motshabi (formerly Thuto Ke Thebe) Primary School

Malebogo Primary School

Tlholo Primary School

The investigation will also cover “any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the State in relation to and any related matters” involving the three projects.

“The SIU will assess whether the procurement processes complied with applicable legislation, National Treasury and Provincial Treasury regulations, as well as the department’s procurement policies and procedures,” the SIU said.

Additionally, it will examine “any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the department, service providers, or any other individuals or entities involved.”

SIU empowered to recover State losses

The SIU said its mandate includes investigating allegations of serious maladministration, irregular expenditure, unlawful conduct, corruption, and fraud.

In terms of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, the SIU is empowered to investigate matters referred to it by the president and institute civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal or the High Court to correct any wrongdoing identified during its investigations.

The unit may also recover financial losses suffered by the State arising from “acts of corruption, fraud, maladministration or any other unlawful conduct identified during these investigations.”