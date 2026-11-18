Nearly 300 000 school staff screening applications not yet submitted.

About 87% of educators and non-teaching staff who work directly with learners have yet to undergo the required vetting, sounding alarm that potential sexual offenders could have unchecked access to children.

The Basic Education Committee expressed grave concern after education, social development, justice, and police officials briefed MPs on Tuesday about screening school employees.

School staff should be checked against the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) and the Department of Social Development’s National Child Protection Register (NCPR).

According to the parliament’s basic education committee, about 87% of staff who work directly with children have not yet had these checks.

Basic Education Committee chairperson Joy Maimela questioned the delays and warned that children’s safety could not wait for departments to resolve administrative problems.

“We are deeply worried that individuals continue to work in schools without having been checked against the registers specifically established to protect children and other vulnerable people.

“We cannot afford a situation where potential sexual offenders have unchecked access to learners. The safety of children must take precedence over administrative delays,” she said.

Nearly 300 000 applications not yet submitted

The department’s screening NCPR target covers at least 458 446 employees in jobs involving direct contact with children.

Basic education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said that 219 000 checks against NCPR were reported by provincial education departments at the end of October.

It did not provide the total number of teachers to be screened against the NRSO but revealed that provincial education departments had submitted 159 253 applications for checks against the register by 31 October.



84 248 clearance certificates had been issued by the department of justice, covering only 53% of the applications received.

Another 299 193 applications had not yet been submitted for NRSO.

Those figures relate specifically to sex offenders register checks, rather than completion of the entire vetting process.

Gwarube was not happy with the pace, considering the March 2027 deadline ordered by a court-backed settlement.

“I must be honest and say in four provinces only about 8% of their combined target has been met,” said Gwarube.

Maimela also flagged discrepancies between departments’ figures, saying consistent reporting was essential to establish how much work remained.

Meanwhile, provinces reported 75 005 applications awaiting processing.

KwaZulu-Natal had the largest backlog, at 33 825, while the oldest unresolved Free State cases dated back to 2024.

The department of Justice blamed rising demand, staff capacity constraints, older unresolved applications and manual processing. It separately reported a reduction in the backlog of applications for clearance certificates against NRSO from 77 659 to 49 479 by the end of September.

Different checks, different delays

The process involves more than obtaining a police clearance report.

The SA Police Service (Saps) checks criminal records through fingerprints, while separate checks establish whether employees appear on the sex offenders register or Part B of the National Child Protection Register.

Social Development’s presentation explains that courts and legally recognised disciplinary forums can find someone unsuitable to work with children, independently of a criminal conviction.

“A finding that a person is unsuitable to work with children is not dependent upon a finding of guilty or innocent in the criminal trial of that person,” the presentation states.

The committee heard that accessing the sex offenders register was more cumbersome than accessing the child protection register, to which education officials already have access.

Social Development has committed to helping Basic Education conduct bulk checks towards its March 2027 target, using an interim arrangement while developers add bulk verification to the government’s data exchange platform.

SAPS, meanwhile, said it had no outstanding applications from DBE. Its presentation proposes coordinated fingerprinting at schools or central venues and lists a fee of R85 per police clearance application, with payment agreements between police and provincial education departments still to be finalised.

MPs warn against gaps beyond public schools

The committee also questioned whether early childhood development centres, governing body appointments and private schools were adequately covered by compulsory vetting.

Maimela warned that removing an unsuitable employee from one school would achieve little if that person could simply find work elsewhere in the sector without scrutiny.

“Vetting cannot remain a slow administrative exercise. Departments must demonstrate urgency, improve coordination and account for the outstanding applications.

“We are also concerned that if individuals who are found unsuitable in public schools can simply move into private schools or other parts of the education sector where vetting is not compulsory, we are merely shifting the risk rather than protecting children.

“There must be no gaps in our child protection system,” she said.