Eight MPs fined R10 000 each for failing to disclose financial interests

Eight members of parliament have been reprimanded and fined R10 000 each after failing to meet the deadline for disclosing their financial interests in 2024, with parliament’s speaker warning that their actions had the potential to undermine public trust.

The National Assembly adopted the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests report during its plenary sitting, finding the legislators in breach of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for missing the 14 October 2024 deadline.

Members found in breach

The eight members sanctioned include Mluleki Dlelanga (ANC), Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP), Nhlamulo Ndhlela (MK), Mzoleli Mrara (ANC), Masetsego Mofokeng (ANC), Maropene Ramokgopa (ANC), Sihle Zikalala (ANC) and Andries Nel (ANC).

Speaking during the reprimand, parliament sleaker Thoko Didiza emphasised the seriousness of the breach.

“Honourable members, I just want to say this is unacceptable. It’s also objectionable and deserving of serious consequences as it has already been determined by the committee in terms of the fine that you have been given,” Didiza said.

Disclosure requirements and deadlines

During 2024, which was an election year, members were required to disclose their registrable interests within 60 working days after the opening of parliament.

The disclosure system operates on an annual cycle, with the main period running from 1 April to 30 June each year during the first quarter of the financial year.

Didiza clarified that while the members had missed the deadline, they remained obligated to submit their declarations.

“I just want to advise members that if a member has missed the date you are still equally obliged to tender your interest. So it doesn’t mean that these members have not declared for 2024, but they were late in terms of the deadline,” she said.

Importance of financial disclosure

The Code of Ethical Conduct serves as a crucial mechanism for maintaining public trust and ensuring parliamentary accountability.

Mandatory disclosure of members’ financial and other interests forms a cornerstone of ethical governance, helping to prevent conflicts of interest and safeguarding parliament’s integrity against undue influence or personal enrichment.

The disclosure requirements are comprehensive, covering employment details, assets, gifts, interests held by immediate family members and travel arrangements.

Even members with no interests to declare must submit a “nil” return and all submissions must be made electronically.

Didiza stressed the fundamental importance of these obligations during her address.

“Would all appreciate that the Court of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interest provides a set of values for members. Among other requirements, the Court obligates members to annually declare their financial interest in a public register.

“This allows the public to confirm that no member may have been exposed to any conflict of interest,” she said.

Committee process and penalties

The joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found that the affected members had been given adequate opportunity to present their records and explain their failures but had not done so satisfactorily.

The committee determined that their actions warranted both public reprimand and financial penalties.

“It is apparent from the committee report that you were provided fair opportunity to present your records and not having done so, to adequately explain your failings. Your actions had the potential to erode public interest in parliament,” Didiza told the members during the formal reprimand.

Administrative framework

The Registrar of Members’ Interests plays a central role in administering the disclosure process, maintaining the register, overseeing timely submissions, and handling complaints and preliminary investigations into code breaches.

The 2024 Public Register has been published on Parliament’s website.

When members fail to disclose their interests or submit false information, matters are referred to the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.

Depending on the severity of breaches, penalties can range from reprimands and fines to suspension or other corrective actions.

Implementation of penalties

The speaker confirmed that the financial penalties would be implemented immediately.

“I also notice as indicated above that financial penalties have been imposed. These penalties will be implemented without delay. I trust therefore that this reprimand sends a message to all of us as members to live up to our obligations and ensure that we comply with the code,” Didiza said.

The disclosure system continues to operate with quarterly updates required whenever there are changes to members’ registrable or financial interests throughout the year.

