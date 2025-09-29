Ekurhuleni commits to action as Bedfordview residents endure month-long water crisis

The mayor said a permanent fix is under development with the construction of the new O6 Rand Water pipeline.

The City of Ekurhuleni has acknowledged the severe water supply problems affecting Bedfordview and pledged to implement urgent solutions.

Residents and businesses have been grappling with persistent water shortages that have disrupted daily life for weeks.

Executive Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza expressed sympathy for those affected.

“We understand the significant impact these disruptions have had on daily life and are committed to resolving this issue promptly and effectively,” he said.

Reservoir levels below critical threshold

According to the mayor, the municipality is working with provincial and national government agencies, along with Rand Water, to stabilise the water supply.

Xhakaza explained that current levels stand at 41%, which falls below the required threshold.

“A critical component of this plan involves maintaining the Klipfontein reservoir levels above 50% to ensure adequate pressure for the Bedfordview area,” he said.

Emergency meeting convened

A high-level meeting took place on Sunday, 28 September 2025, at 9am.

Xhakaza led the session, which included the Rand Water chairperson, the city executive, and the general manager.

“During this meeting, Rand Water committed to efforts aimed at raising and sustaining the Klipfontein reservoir levels above 50% as an immediate measure to alleviate the current water shortages,” Xhakaza stated.

Officials also inspected the Signal Hill reservoir, which had recently undergone R4 million in refurbishment and resealing work.

However, the inspection revealed that there was no incoming water supply from the Rand Water system at that time.

“This highlights the need for continued collaboration to ensure that all infrastructure is fully operational and integrated into the supply network,” said the mayor.

Residents demand accountability

Bedfordview residents have been demanding accountability for the dry taps they’ve endured for a month.

The community says they have sought help from both the Ekurhuleni municipality and Rand Water without success.

One resident shared her frustrations with Newzroom Afrika about the month-long ordeal.

“For weeks on end, we have [had] no water. And it is the contempt that Rand Water and Ekurhuleni have for us. There’s no forewarning of when the water is going to go on, when it’s going to go off. You can’t plan anything. I have a little grandson whom I can’t bathe,” she said.

She described how the situation has affected vulnerable members of the community.

“I’ve got a friend who has a special needs child. And he’s out in the garden, and he’s playing with the dogs on it. He’s got so sick. He’s got sores in his eyes, diarrhoea, and there’s just nothing they can do,” she said.

Another resident running a guest house explained the financial impact of the water crisis.

He said he’s installing a backup water solution because survival without one has become impossible.

Long-term solution in the pipeline

The mayor said a permanent fix is under development with the construction of the new O6 Rand Water pipeline.

He added that the project is scheduled for commissioning in the first quarter of 2026.

“This project is expected to significantly augment the current supply capacity and address high peak demand challenges, ensuring a more reliable water supply to the Bedfordview area,” he said.

The mayor reiterated the city’s dedication to resolving the crisis.

“We shall work tirelessly together with all stakeholders to ensure that we resolve the water challenge,” Xhakaza said.

He added that the city appreciates the community’s patience and will provide regular updates on progress.

