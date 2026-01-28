Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu’s remains found in Mozambique

The search for Mngwevu has ended in tragedy, and the family is heartbroken .

The remains of the missing Ekurhuleni MMC of Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu, have been found in Mozambique.

The remains of Mngwevu and three others were found in the vehicle they were travelling in on Tuesday.

Missing

The 40-year-old politician went missing after being swept away by floods in Mozambique last week. He was part of an official delegation visiting Mozambique when severe flooding struck the area.

The vehicle he was travelling in was caught in fast-moving water and swept away.

After a week-long search-and-rescue operation, the joint efforts of South African Search and Rescue teams, in collaboration with the government of Mozambique, led to the recovery of those who had gone missing.

Death

The Mngwevu family announced that they were heartbroken by Mngwevu’s death.

“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness the untimely passing of our beloved son, husband, father and dedicated servant of the people, Mr Andile Mngwevu.

“This devastating incident has left the family, friends, colleagues, and the broader community heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss,” the family said.

Serving others

They said Mngwevu’s life was defined by humility, compassion, and “an unwavering commitment to serving others.”

Throughout his life, he made a difference in people’s lives through his selfless service, principled leadership and genuine care for those around him. His integrity and kindness earned him deep respect and admiration across the communities he served.

“His passing leaves an irreplaceable void; however, his legacy of service, leadership, and humanity will forever remain entrenched in the hearts of all who knew him,” the family said.

Privacy

The Mngwevu family has requested the public to keep them in prayer during this difficult and painful period.

“The family further respectfully requests privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved Andile and navigate this time of profound grief.”

They said details regarding the memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

