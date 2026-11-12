120 voters in one house: ANC heads to electoral court

The ANCYL says the IEC should account for the irregularities at voting stations in Gauteng.

The ANC in Johannesburg says it has lodged several objections with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) regarding votes cast in parts of Johannesburg.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party’s regional secretary, Sasa Manganye, said the party respects the will of the voters but has concerns about the results at certain voting stations.

“The conclusion of voting and the subsequent counting process mark an important stage in the electoral process, during which the accuracy of recorded results remains critical to ensuring that the outcome reflects the votes cast by the electorate.

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“It is in this context that the ANC in Johannesburg has undertaken a review of electoral outcomes in some areas and identified several discrepancies and matters of concern in various areas across the region. We have therefore submitted formal objections through the applicable electoral process,” said Manganye.

She said the results of the elections also reflect the concerns, experiences and expectations of the people of Johannesburg.

“The organisation must listen to the concerns of all residents, irrespective of their political affiliation or electoral preferences.”

Electoral court

Meanwhile, ANCYL president Collen Malatji told reporters on Wednesday that the league would approach the Electoral Court over several concerns.

He accused the IEC of being arrogant and cast doubt on the accuracy of some results in Johannesburg.

“We have witnessed instances where wards declared lost by the ANC returned to the ANC following a recount, raising serious concerns about the accuracy of the initial counting and capturing processes.

“For example, in Tembisa there is a house where [an] ActionSA councillor candidate has registered 126 voters in one household, in his house 126.

“There is no house with 126 people living in one house; this is a sign of corruption, and IEC officials have participated in this irregularity.”

PR system

Malatji also called for reforms to the Public Representation (PR) system. He said it undermines democracy. His comments come as the ANC does not have any PR councillors in the City of Johannesburg.

“The current system creates a situation where political [parties] and individuals can be disadvantaged despite securing electoral support.

“It is a system that punishes the winning rather than rewarding electoral mandate received from the people,” he said.

Other complaints

Meanwhile, there are reports that the ANC’s Gauteng provincial structure has also lodged several objections with the IEC.

The party has complained about a house in Sebokeng where more than 1000 voters were registered to vote. There were also reports of a U-Save Super Market being used as an address.

Another complaint is that a hospital in Lenasia is being used as an address by several people.

The ANC in Sedibeng is also reportedly considering taking the matter to the Electoral Court.