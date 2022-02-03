IEC probes fraud ahead of by-elections in the Northern Cape

Alex Japho Matlala

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is investigating allegations of election fraud, ahead of the highly contested by-elections currently taking place in the Northern Cape.

The elections are as a result of the death of an ANC leader in one ward, Wayne Coetzee. He died a few days before the local government elections in November last year. Four political parties, the ANC, Hope for the Future, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters, are battling it out for the control of ward 2 in Kai !Garib municipality.

But the elections are marred by allegations of bogus voters who were secretly registered to take part in the polls.

On Monday, the ANC in the province approached the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein to try to stop the elections from taking place. The party presented its argument to the court and the verdict is expected before the end of the

week.

In response to The Citizen’s queries yesterday, IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the commission had also

conducted its own investigations into the allegations and informed the ANC and the other parties participating in

the elections about the findings.

Bapela said the commission was currently dealing with possible election fraud and was planning to deal with contraventions accordingly.

“We have determined that 343 voters were electronically registered or reregistered into the by-election ward,” said Bapela.

“All these entries have been flagged for further follow-up should such voters present themselves at the voter station. Should we not have a satisfactory explanation from a voter who does not reside in the ward, then they will not be allowed to vote.”

Bapela said in addition, the commission may consider criminal charges to be instituted against such a voter.

On Wednesday ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said the party would abide by the verdict of the electoral commission.

“We are confident we have a watertight case here because we have evidence, which we have forwarded to the court,” he said.

“We cannot allow these chancers to take chances with us. We hope this elections will soon be declared unprocedural so that the new date for free and fair by-elections is announced,” said Ngxanga.

Stating their case, Ngxanga said the ANC was shocked to realise that the opposition taking part in the elections had fraudulently and unlawfully registered voters – from neighbouring wards – who did not qualify.

“We have established that about 700 to 1 000 people had fraudulently registered to vote,” he said.

“Ironically, all of them were found to be from outside the jurisdiction of the ward. This could not sit well with us as a party and we decided to take legal action.”