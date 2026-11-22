DA leader accuses ActionSA of 'extortion' as social media spat over council deals rejected online and comments become personal over ZIlle.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has accused ActionSA of political extortion as coalition negotiations over Gauteng’s three major metros descend into a bitter public spat over Helen Zille, with warnings that the DA could walk away without a single mayoralty.

“Their proposal required us to fire two of our mayoral candidates and remove them from council. That is extortion, plain and simple,” Hill-Lewis said.

He added that ActionSA was demanding concessions it would never accept itself.

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“If we had insisted they fire Nasiphi Moya as Mayor of Tshwane, they would have told us to get lost. Each party chooses their own representatives.

Hill Lewis warned that conceding to such demands would set a precedent. “The moment we give in to extortion, the price just keeps going up,” Hill-Lewis told SABC News.

The dispute comes as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane prepare to constitute their new councils from Monday.

Social media exchanges and television news reports suggest ActionSA has rejected the DA’s final proposal, although the DA says it has not received a formal response.

Response from ActionSA on DA proposal

The personal nature of the dispute surfaced when ActionSA’s Matthew George accused the DA of sacrificing two metros over Zille on X on Sunday morning.

“The fact that we were prepared to withdraw our own President to make it work is insane but the DA would rather sacrifice governing Joburg and Ekurhuleni just to die on a hill called Helen Zille,” George said.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba had already dismissed the DA’s offer on Saturday night.

“Their offer doesn’t deserve any response,” he said on social media.

Their offer doesn’t deserve any response. https://t.co/0XKv2xdBTP — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 21, 2026

The DA’s final offer on Saturday proposed Zille as Johannesburg mayor, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane in Ekurhuleni and Nasiphi Moya retaining Tshwane.

Under its proposed confidence and supply arrangement, each party would support the other’s mayors but appoint its own executive.

The DA’s Helen Zille and ActionSA members during the political development announcement at Dobsonville on February 26, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

ActionSA, however, wants shared executive power across all three metros.

Its proposal would give the DA the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni mayoralties, with both parties receiving five mayoral committee positions in each city.

It also wants Zille and Cilliers Brink to step aside, offering to withdraw Mashaba from the Johannesburg contest.

The fact that we were prepared to withdraw our own President to make it work is insane but the DA would rather sacrifice governing Joburg and Ekurhuleni just to die on a hill called Helen Zille 🚮 https://t.co/lymgRtzZ6h — Matthew George (@MatJGeorge) November 22, 2026

It has become personal

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said his party had offered the DA two mayors rather than the possible alternative of none.

He accused the DA of wanting ActionSA’s votes without its participation in government.

“Starting tomorrow, governments in our biggest metros will be formed, and no government will be formed without ActionSA,” Beaumont posted on Sunday.

Hill Lewis said the DA had offered its compromise on the weekend and was awaiting a reply.

“We have had no reply, but if they reject this, as they seem to be doing via rants on social media, then the voters must know that a reasonable offer was made and ActionSA must be accountable for this.”

Mashaba previously said it would take 300 years before his party worked with the ANC.