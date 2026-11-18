Mashaba says he has not spoken to Geordin Hill-Lewis since last week.

Negotiations between ActionSA and the DA on the future of the metros in Gauteng appear to have reached a dead end.

This comes after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba made two demands to the DA that the party has described as hard to swallow. Mashaba wants the DA to remove Helen Zille as the party’s mayoral candidate in Joburg. He also wants Cilliers Brink removed as the DA’s mayoral candidate in Tshwane. He has described both leaders as being racist.

In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, Mashaba said he has not heard back from the DA since making those demands last week, despite political parties having only a few days left to finalise coalition agreements.

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ActionSA-DA talks

Last week, Mashaba presented the same demands in a meeting with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“Our condition still stands; in fact, it still stands stronger than we presented it over a week ago. Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink must go if the DA wants to talk to us.

“We said to them the train has already left. They must just make sure that it does not reach a stage where we cannot stop it.”

Mashaba confirmed that talks with the DA seemed stagnant.

“We gave them the conditions that are not negotiable. If anyone thinks that is unfair, it is their decision, and we respect their decision. We have got options.

“What I want the media and South Africa to know is that ActionSA and our supporters have come to a stage where we have three options. We can either go with the ANC, we can either go with the DA, or we can be on the opposition benches.

“It would be lovely to govern, but if we cannot reach a deal, we will have to be on the opposition benches and allow others to form a government,” he said.

ActionSA-ANC negotiations

Meanwhile, Mashaba said talks between his party and the ANC are at an advanced stage.

He confirmed that a proposal had been sent to ActionSA this week by the former liberation party.

He said ActionSA has shared its views with the ANC on the proposal.

There were media reports that the ANC proposes that ActionSA leads the City of Tshwane and Johannesburg while the ANC takes the mayoral position in the City of Ekurhuleni.

“They gave us a proposal in writing on Monday. We reverted back to them with no demands; it was just to strengthen our coalition agreement.

“I am on record as saying what the ANC presented to us is acceptable to us. The only thing that we wanted to do was to strengthen our government structures, like committing to fighting corruption and all those things, because this document is going to be made public,” he said.

Mashaba said ActionSA is close to reaching a stage where it can sign a deal, but he could not confirm if there would be a deal before the end of the week.

“If it were up to ActionSA, we could even sign today, but unfortunately we can only move at the pace of the ANC and the other coalition partners. So, unfortunately, it’s something that we do not have control over,” he said.

Did ActionSA betray its voters?

Mashaba said he believes ActionSA will distinguish itself in a coalition with the ANC. He said the party has done so in Tshwane and can do so in other areas too.

“Nasiphi Moya took a government that was destroyed by the DA over many years. A black woman. She ran that business very successfully.

“We ran a successful coalition with Nasiphi, ANC and the EFF. It’s a model of provision of services to all,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DA has rejected reports that there is a proposal for Geordin Hill-Lewis to replace Helen Zille as the mayoral candidate of the City of Johannesburg. This would be in line with the demands that Mashaba made to the DA.

In a recent interview with TimesLIVE, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said he does not like the DA, but could work with it.