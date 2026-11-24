ActionSA leader said the coalition agreements in Gauteng just need 'final approval'

ActionSA’s top decision-making structure will meet on Tuesday to finalise a coalition agreement with the ANC and other partners to govern Gauteng’s metros.

Final approval needed on Gauteng coalitions

The party’s president, Herman Mashaba, told The Citizen on Tuesday that his party already has an agreement with the ANC regarding the province’s metros.

“We are happy on our side but we need to get the final approval from senate,” he said.

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The agreement will see ActionSA taking over the mayoral position in Tshwane and Joburg while the ANC takes over the same position in the City of Ekurhuleni.

It has been clear for days that ActionSA and the ANC would form coalitions in Gauteng, yet official announcements have been delayed.

Mashaba told The Citizen that there are no delays in the agreement being signed.

“The ANC had to also report back to its national executive committee (NEC) for the final go-ahead,” he said.

He said all three Gauteng metros will have council meetings this week.

ANC NEC decision

Meanwhile, an ANC insider close to the negotiations told The Citizen that the ANC NEC had taken a “clear decision” not to work with the DA in Gauteng’s metros.

“There is clarity; the NEC has pushed aside the DA matter,” said the source.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is expected to host a media briefing on Thursday to announce the NEC’s decisions.

However, in a doorstep interview on Monday, he told the media that his party is “good to go” where coalition agreements have been reached.

“When we are done we will convene a media briefing to tell you what has been agreed upon. Everything is settled now, we are good to go. We have met political parties, councils are being constituted and that must happen in four days,” he said.

However, The Citizen understands that the ANC NEC is in favour of a coalition arrangement with ActionSA, EFF and the MK party. The arrangement will also include smaller parties such as the PA and IFP.

Zille’s last fight

Meanwhile, the DA’s mayoral candidate in Joburg Helen Zille was sworn in as a Joburg councillor on Monday.

However, it is still not clear how long she will remain in Johannesburg with her party being on the opposition benches.

On Monday, the DA requested for the inaugural council meeting in Johannesburg to be postponed. The party claimed there is still room for coalition talks to continue. It also sent a lawyer’s letter to the city manager, Floyd Brink, who chaired Monday’s meeting.

The Citizen understands that the DA wanted more time to engage with the ANC, which is its partner in the government of national unity (GNU).

But there were indications even at the outset of coalition talks that the ANC is not in favour of working with the DA at the local government level.

On Friday, the Johannesburg municipal council will convene to elect a speaker and a mayor. There are also talks that the MK party’s Bongani Baloyi could emerge from this meeting as Joburg’s next deputy mayor.

Issues between the ANC and DA

Political analyst Theo Neethling told The Citizen on Tuesday that coalition difficulties between the ANC and the DA stem from strategic disagreements, internal party pressures and polarising figures rather than a single cause.

“A coalition between the DA and ActionSA is mathematically close in key metros but faces major leadership and candidate hurdles,” he said.

An alternative coalition

After the November 2026 local elections, the DA (91 seats) and ActionSA (43 seats) hold 134 combined seats in Johannesburg – just two short of the 136 needed for an outright majority.

“While ActionSA has pointed to past cooperation in Nelson Mandela Bay and proposed splitting mayoral leadership across Gauteng metros, it objects to DA mayoral candidates Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink, while the DA has refused to replace Zille in Johannesburg,” said Neethling.

He said over a longer term, a DA-ActionSA partnership carries significant risks around trust, voter expectations and council stability.

“Both parties have traded accusations over broken pacts and shifting talks involving the ANC, EFF and MK party. Furthermore, several ActionSA supporters backed the party specifically to remove the ANC from power, leaving any fragile multi-party arrangement vulnerable to voter backlash and ongoing disputes over mayoral control,” said Neethling.