ActionSA candidate’s home gutted in fire days before election

ActionSA said the cause of the blaze has not yet been established and called for a full investigation

An ActionSA councillor candidate’s home was destroyed in a fire in the North West province, just days before South Africans head to the polls.

The blaze erupted at the councillor’s home in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality near Zeerust over the weekend.

Fire

ActionSA said the cause of the blaze has not yet been established and called for a full investigation.

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The party said the candidate, whom it did not name, had previously faced intimidation during the election campaign.

“We cannot dismiss the possibility that this incident may have been politically motivated. We sincerely hope this is an unfortunate coincidence and not an act intended to intimidate our candidate, disrupt her participation or undermine the democratic process ahead of the special voting period,” the party said.

“No candidate should have to fear for their life, property or personal safety simply because they have chosen to contest an election. Political competition must never descend into intimidation, violence, or the destruction of property.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashab also condemned the incident, saying the party will not be intimidated.

“Why is a 6-year-old party a target of all established political parties? We are unstoppable, and no one will destroy ActionSA. We are here for our poor and marginalised South Africans. South Africans first. Finish and klaar.”

ActionSA has called on the South African Police Service (Saps) to urgently investigate this incident and ensure that “anyone found responsible for criminal conduct is held accountable.”

“We also call on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to remain vigilant and ensure that the 2026 Local Government Elections are conducted in an environment that is free, fair, and peaceful. Political parties and their supporters must respect one another’s democratic rights and refrain from intimidation, threats, violence, or any conduct intended to disrupt the electoral process, the party said.

Peaceful elections

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to ensure the elections are free from violence and intimidation, saying the South African Police Service (Saps) has spent the past few months conducting risk assessments, operational planning and simulation exercises.

He said police are confident they are prepared to ensure voting day is peaceful and safe.

With just two days left before South Africans head to the polls for the local municipal elections, disgruntled residents and activists have expressed anger over ongoing shortages and unequal access.

Residents and civic activists are protesting outside Johannesburg Water’s head office at Turbine Hall in Johannesburg on Monday morning.