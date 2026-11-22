ActionSA interim national chairperson Michael Beaumont on Sunday released the details of the proposal rejected by the DA.

A last-minute deal between the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA looks unlikely as the Gauteng metros get ready for their first council sittings this coming week.

The parties have been at loggerheads this weekend in what may prove to be a futile attempt to broker an alternative to an ActionSA partnership with the ANC, EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party

ActionSA’s interim national chairperson Michael Beaumont via social media on Sunday morning shared the details of ActionSA’s proposal sent to the DA.

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The primary sticking points are the removal of Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink from any positions of power, something the DA has rejected.

Beaumont considered the offer to be “incredibly generous”, considering the DA was facing another five years on the opposition benches in Gauteng’s three metros.

‘They chose Helen’ over Johannesburg

In Tshwane, ActionSA’s proposal stipulated the stepping aside of Brink in exchange for the deputy mayorship, Speaker position, five MMC positions of its choosing and the Chair of Chairs position.

ActionSA would then get Nasiphi Moya as mayor, the remaining five MMC positions and the chief whip position.

The Ekurhuleni deal proposed the reverse of the Tshwane deal, with the DA getting the mayoral seat and ActionSA the deputy mayor position.

In Johannesburg, ActionSA proposed both Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba step aside to allow fresh candidates without historical baggage to lead the parties forward.

The Johannesburg proposal would grant the DA the mayorship and chief whip position, ActionSA the Speaker and deputy mayor position, five MMC positions each and the proportional sharing of the section 79 committees.

Beaumont confirmed his party’s offer was rejected, as was the DA’s final counteroffer.

He then questioned whether the DA and its mayoral candidate were truly prioritising the people of Johannesburg.

“The DA had the opportunity to choose between the residents of Joburg and Helen Zille. They chose Helen,” Beaumont posted on X.

‘It’s a non-starter’

Beaumont explained that the DA’s counteroffer shut ActionSA out of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni entirely and placed no restrictions on who the DA could elect as mayors, but gave ActionSA free reign in Tshwane.

“We were astonished to receive a response from the DA yesterday rejecting [our] proposal, and they put down a counterproposal which is completely unworkable.

‘For us it is completely unworkable to have Helen Zille governing the city of Joburg with the likes of the Freedom Front Plus, and ActionSA’s not even in the executive to make sure that poor people receive services. It’s a non-starter,” Beaumont told SABC News.

However, Beaumont had said on Saturday that a deal with the ANC, EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe had not yet been signed.

“I think the ANC and ActionSA are now in alignment around power-sharing arrangements. There’s more work to be done in terms of agreements, programmes of government and those kinds of things.

“Whatever we are aligning around has now got to be aligned with at least two other parties to develop a comfortable, stable number. Our plan is to have something signed and presented on Monday,” Beaumont told the Sunday Times.