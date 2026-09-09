Afrika Mayibuye mayoral candidate apologises after TV blunder

Skeem GP was announced as a mayoral candidate for the City of Ekurhuleni on Saturday.

The mayoral candidate for Afrika Mayibuye in the City of Ekurhuleni has apologised to his party’s supporters after a live interview on Monday.

Themba Lukhele Nzimande, also known as “Skeem GP”, appeared unable to adequately answer questions about how he plans to fix problems in the City of Ekurhuleni should he become mayor of the metro.

He received criticism on social media, with some describing him as being out of his depth. Nzimande, an ex-convict, is a motivational speaker and an author. He also has a podcast.

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In a video circulating on social media, he described the interview with Newzroom Afrika as being interrogative. He also said he did not have enough time to communicate his party policies.

In the interview, Nzimande described himself as not a politician and said he would have assistance in running the city if elected mayor.

The apology

“I could not explain the programmes as we, as Afrika Mayibuye, are intending to pursue when we take over the government in the City of Ekurhuleni.

“In humility, I sincerely apologise to everyone who may have been concerned and worried that any impression that may have been created during this interview. I accept the responsibility to communicate our collective programmes more clearly and consistently; let there be no uncertainty: Afrika Mayibuye is united, disciplined and firmly on the cause,” he said.

Nzimande continued, saying he understands his mission and responsibilities. In the same video, he explained some of Mayibuye Afrika’s policy positions.

“We will work on jobs; we will create jobs for young people, everyone seeking work, including people above the age of 35. We will expand industries, revive factories, support township enterprises and create millions of jobs across Ekurhuleni,” he said.

Afrika Mayibuye policies

On housing, he said his party will fast-track social housing delivery and formalise informal settlements. He said his party will also ensure uninterrupted water supply to all residents in the City.

“We will improve service delivery; we will improve refuse removal; repair road networks and street lights; strengthen community safety. We know crime is a scourge in Katlehong,” he said.

Nzimande said his party will also clean the townships and maintain existing recreational facilities.

“We will enhance municipal revenue so that the city optimally collects rates and payments for electricity, particularly from large power users, while treating ordinary residents fairly.

“We will fight corruption without fear or favour and build a clean, accountable, capable, ethical government,” he said.

He said the party will be launching its manifesto in Thembisa on 19 September.