All eyes on Joburg battle as ANC-ActionSA alliance potentially emerges

A potential alliance is emerging between ANC and ActionSA although development likely to ignite power struggle with DA.

A potential alliance is emerging between the ANC and ActionSA, although this development is likely to ignite a complex power struggle with the DA regarding the terms of its collaboration with the ANC.

The DA, along with eight other parties, is part of the ANC-led government of national unity.

Joburg battle heats up

It might invoke the GNU coalition terms to demand that this should also apply in the case of Johannesburg.

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But the Joburg ANC leadership could resist such a demand, as Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi did when he refused to include the DA in his provincial coalition administration in 2024.

Early results yesterday showed the DA was leading in Joburg, followed by the ANC, with ActionSA in third place. Observers said this could change after all the votes had been counted.

Indications suggest these three were ahead of the others in the race, but a clear winner is unlikely. Instead, analysts believe a possible two-way coalition might emerge – one led by the ANC or another by the DA.

Helen Zille, chair of the DA’s federal council and the party’s mayoral candidate in Joburg, has said she is willing to explore coalition options.

However, she said that any coalition must ensure the DA retains effective governance and leadership in the metro.

Zille willing to explore coalition options

Speaking during a press briefing at the IEC national results centre in Midrand, she said the DA would prefer to operate in opposition, rather than compromise its ability to govern effectively.

In contrast, ANC insider sources within the greater Joburg region have expressed strong reluctance to form an alliance with the DA.

“We would hate to align with the DA. The DA is not our friend; it is not a friend of the poor,” an ANC insider said.

The ANC acknowledges the need to form a coalition to govern the city, saying that it intends to lead. However, it firmly excludes the DA from its considerations, indicating a willingness to partner with a variety of other political entities to form a local unity coalition.

In similar vein, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba said he was open to working with every party, including DA.

He ruled out working with Zille, saying “she must go back to Cape Town”.

Mashaba ruled out working with Zille

“I worked hard to build this party. I wouldn’t like to see it abused again.”

He reflected on a previous coalition with the DA, which followed the 2021 local elections, describing it as an experience in which ActionSA was subjected to significant mistreatment by the DA.

Mashaba outlined the party’s resolution to engage with other political parties, but firmly ruled out any future cooperation with the DA.

Given that both the ANC and ActionSA have explicitly ruled out the DA as a potential partner in any governance scenario for Joburg, it appears they are laying the groundwork for a possible coalition that includes the EFF to govern the city.

Mashaba said ActionSA has built a productive working relationship with the ANC and EFF in Tshwane, producing a successful administration marked by tangible improvements in service delivery.

He also criticised the performance of the DA during its tenure in Joburg, highlighting issues like the water crisis in Hammanskraal, which he attributed to the DA’s preferential focus on affluent suburbs at the expense of poorer communities.

Too early to make prediction about winner or coalition – Msimanga

Mashaba said ActionSA’s approach is to treat all areas equitably, regardless of socioeconomic status, reinforcing the party’s commitment to addressing the needs of Joburg’s diverse population.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said it was too early to make a prediction about the winner or a coalition, but the DA is proving, by the early results, it is becoming a leading party in Gauteng, including taking 10 ANC wards in Emfuleni municipality.

He said the DA’s approach was to discuss service delivery framework first rather than a coalition and positions for leaders.

“It’s about us agreeing what we will do for the people. It should be about how we serve the people first. Then we can engage about who gets what among the parties,” Msimanga said.