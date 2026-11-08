‘All of us were scared’: KZN averts elections bloodbath

Several IFP councillors were killed in the build up to 4 November.

With the results of the local government elections expected to be announced on Sunday evening, the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says it is relieved there was no bloodshed during this period.

The party lost several councillor candidates, and some of their volunteers were attacked in the lead-up to the elections.

“The stability in our province is very good. All of us were scared things were going to go very badly, but definitely we managed to avoid that, and there was no violence,” a member of the party’s National Council, Tobias Gumede, told The Citizen.

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Gumede added that the party also wishes to extend its condolences to families of members who were killed in the build-up to the local government elections on 4 November 2026.

“To the families, we actually offer our condolences and know their family members were part of a struggle, and we wish that God is with them.

“We appreciate that their family members actually contributed to the upliftment of our country,” he said.

How did KZN do it?

Gumede believes KZN avoided more serious political violence.

“My party and other parties signed a code of conduct, and the leaders were honest in keeping to the promise. They actually spoke to their members, so we would like to thank all the party leaders,” he said.

Elections results

Gumede said the IFP was pleased with its performance in KZN despite lagging behind the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

“I think we have done well looking at the board because we have been able to retain at least five of our municipalities. When you look at the results and the ranking, it is us and the MK party that are strongest in the province.”

He said despite the MK party making inroads in municipalities in the province, the IFP does not see the MK party as a threat.

“We are not scared of the MK party.”

Gumede denied the premier’s decision to rope the army into parts of KZN had angered some of the party’s supporters in the province.

“There is no truth to that; it’s actually that you cannot control how people cast their votes,” he said.

Gumede added that the IFP in the province is now ready to begin coalition talks.

“The IFP is open to talking to everyone, as the party has said. Therefore, I will leave that to the National Executive Committee to decide.”