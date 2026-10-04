‘Voters will no longer give ANC an automatic mandate’: Mbalula pleads for another chance

The ANC secretary-general says the party has a plan to improve the lives of all South Africans.

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, says the party has learnt its lesson and is now asking for another chance to govern in municipalities ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

He was speaking during an event held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Gonubie, Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

“We know that in some places corruption and weak leadership have betrayed the trust of communities, in 2024/2025 only 15% of municipalities achieved clean audits.

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“The voters spoke to us in 2021 our share of the national municipal vote, fell from 53.9% in 2016 to 45.59%.

“The number of hung councils rose from 27 to 66, South Africans told us they will no longer give the ANC an automatic mandate, we have heard that massage and we take it seriously,” Mbalula told congregates on Sunday.

[WATCH LIVE] CHURCH VISIT TO EVANGELICAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF SOUTH AFRICA https://t.co/JVZtTPAgoI October 4, 2026

Mbalula on ANC renewal

Mbalula stressed that the ANC is now working hard to renew itself and regain lost support.

“In our January 8 statement in 2026, we were unequivocal that renewal must be visible and irreversible.

“That is why, in our local government manifesto, we commit to ensuring that every ANC councillor signs a public performance agreement and a pledge of ethical conduct.

“Every ANC-led municipality will also publish a state of the municipality report within 60 days, providing an honest account of its finances and service delivery.

“We will also report publicly and regularly on what we have committed to, what we have delivered and what remains undone,” he said.

Today we are visiting the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa Sunday service which forms part of their 22nd Synod, taking place at the Gonubie Holiday Resort, KuGompo City. Today’s visit is to recognise the historical relationship between the church and the African… pic.twitter.com/sibpmgNjxu — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) October 4, 2026

Progress since 1994

Mbalula claimed that despite the ANC’s flaws the party has made significant strides in improving the quality of life for South Africans.

“We have achieved much together since 1994. Access to electricity has increased from 57.6% of households to more than 90% today, while piped water reaches 87.4% of households.

“But our manifesto makes it clear that access alone is not enough. Services must also be reliable, affordable and well maintained.”

The ANC, he added, now has a plan to ensure that municipalities are more reliable and efficient.

“In the first 100 days in every ward, repair street lights, fix potholes, stop water leaks and sewage spills and clear illegal dumping.”