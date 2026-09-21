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ANC fields eight candidates for mayor in this municipality

Picture of Eric Mthobeli Naki

By Eric Mthobeli Naki

Political Editor

2 minute read

21 September 2026

07:30 am

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Political observers view this surge of candidates as a clear sign of significant internal strife in the ANC.

anc chooses 8 mayoral candidates in North West Elections 2026

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega

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The ANC has fielded an unprecedented eight candidates for mayor in the Rustenburg local municipality in the North West.

Political observers view this surge of candidates as a clear sign of significant internal strife in the ANC.

Rustenburg transformed into a hung municipality following the municipal elections of 2021, with the ANC losing its previous exclusive control over the local council.

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The ANC has since been forced to form a coalition with smaller parties.

North West boasts many civil society organisations that won seats in different municipalities. Many of these parties have arisen from the schisms within the ANC itself, as they were formed by disgruntled former party members.

Among the ANC contenders is the current incumbent mayor and ANC Bojanala regional chair, Shiela Mabale-Huma.

Another prominent contender for the mayoral seat is former MEC Paul Sebegoe. Also in the running is Jeanette Dibetso-Nyathi, a former mayor of Rustenburg.

Koketso Mogomotsi, the ANC’s current provincial elections manager and a former speaker of the Rustenburg council, is another serious contender.

Matthews Wolmarans, a former Rustenburg mayor and ex-MP, and Wendy Matsemela, the chair of the ANC Women’s League and former MEC, are also in the race.

Read more on these topics

ANC Elections Local/municipal elections
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

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