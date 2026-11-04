ANC fires back at Zille’s ‘Madlanga moment’ call, says Joburg corruption crackdown already underway [VIDEOS]

'The ANC doesn't just talk about what we need. We talk about what we are going to continue to do.'

The ANC has defended its record on corruption in Johannesburg, insisting it is already rooting out wrongdoing and recovering public money, while warning that coalition politics has hampered service delivery in South Africa’s economic hub.

Residents queued at voting stations from as early as 5am on Wednesday, while more than 29 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at more than 23 000 voting stations nationwide in the local government elections.

Anti-corruption

Speaking on election day, City of Johannesburg Deputy Executive Mayor Loyiso Masuku dismissed suggestions that Johannesburg needs a major anti-corruption clean-up, arguing that the city has already taken concrete action against officials accused of financial misconduct.

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She cast her ballot at Mulbarton Primary School, where IEC officials were courteous and assisted elderly voters and pensioners through the process, as The Citizen witnessed.

“The ANC doesn’t just talk about what we need. We talk about what we are going to continue to do,” Masuku said.

She pointed to the establishment of Johannesburg’s disciplinary board for financial misconduct after the ANC returned to power two years ago, saying the body had already referred cases to law enforcement agencies, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“That disciplinary board has already referred cases to the NPA and to law enforcement to act on misconduct and alleged corruption.”

Madlanga moment

Last month, DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille said the city needed “its own Madlanga moment”.

Zille pledged to launch an independent investigation into corruption within the municipality.

“Joburg needs its own Madlanga moment. We will initiate an independent investigation into the corruption that has crippled the city, with public hearings and published findings.”

Misconduct cases

Masuku said the council approved 13 new financial misconduct cases for investigation and referral last month.

She also revealed that the city had already recovered public resources that were improperly used.

“We’ve already recovered R2 million from resources of the institution that were incorrectly utilised,” she said.

Helen Zille

Taking aim at Zille, Masuku argued that critics were failing to acknowledge measures already implemented by the city.

“A mayoral candidate is supposed to know that. If they don’t know that, then it must tell you something about how far they are from what the City of Johannesburg is doing.”

Coalition warning

Masuku made it clear that the ANC’s goal was an outright majority.

“We are not working for a coalition. We are not going to work for a coalition. We are working to govern.”

She argued that coalition governments have undermined stability and delayed critical decision-making in Johannesburg.

“There must be negotiations, bargaining processes, council meetings are delayed, and budgets take long to pass.”

Political uncertainty

Masuku said Johannesburg could not afford another period of political uncertainty while residents continued to battle service delivery failures.

However, she acknowledged that if no party secured a majority, the ANC would engage with other political parties.

“The ANC is very clear. We will talk to everyone.”

She said any coalition discussions would be guided by service delivery, financial sustainability, ethical governance and the goal of building a safer city.

ANC committed

Closing her election-day message, Masuku said the ANC remained committed to serving all residents.

“This is a renewed ANC, an ANC that is committed to building better communities. We deliver for all. Everybody deserves basic services.”