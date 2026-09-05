ANC says Ipsos poll shows Joburg residents still have confidence in the party

The Social Research Foundation (SRF) poll shows the DA leading Johannesburg with 42% support, while the ANC dropped to 18%.

The ANC in Johannesburg says an Ipsos survey has vindicated it, placing the party at 31% and ahead of the DA in the race to lead Joburg.

The Ipsos findings were released on Friday, 4 September.

“The Ipsos research findings reaffirm that the ANC is arresting the decline and beginning to rebuild its support. This is encouraging,” said the party’s regional secretary, Sasa Manganye, in a statement.

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ANC electoral performance

Manganye said that while these results are encouraging, the party should not become complacent.

“Our task now is to consolidate this momentum and work even harder to improve our electoral performance beyond the last elections. We must turn renewed confidence into organisational strength, stronger community engagement and, ultimately, electoral gains,” he said.

Mangaye said the Ipsos polling shows that the ANC’s lost supporters are coming back to the party.

“The message is clear: we are not merely trying to stop the decline; we are preparing to win back the confidence and support of the people.”

SRF vs Ipsos poll

The Social Research Foundation recently released its polling results, which showed the DA leading in Johannesburg with 42% and the ANC at 18%.

“This latest finding is significant because it starkly contradicts the sensational figures previously published by the Pro-DA Social Research Foundation (SRF), which claimed that the DA enjoys 42% support in Johannesburg, placing the ANC at 18%.

“The sharp disparity between these figures raises serious questions about the reliability, methodology and political purpose of the SRF poll, whose presentation appears to favour a DA narrative rather than provide an objective reflection of voter sentiment.

“It is not scientifically credible for one survey to place the DA at 42% and another at 27% without rigorous scrutiny of the methodologies, sampling, turnout assumptions and interpretations behind these competing claims,” said Manganye.

Limitation in survey

Mangwanye said the SRF poll, conducted by Victory Research, surveyed only 504 Johannesburg respondents and applied a 53% turnout model, with a reported margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

“By contrast, the latest Ipsos findings provide a substantially different picture of the political landscape, placing the ANC ahead of the DA in Johannesburg by four percentage points.

“The ANC Greater Joburg Region therefore cautions against the deliberate use of polling as a political propaganda instrument designed to manufacture perceptions of electoral inevitability by the DA-led SRF.”