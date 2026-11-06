ANC under pressure as opposition parties make gains in elections

Among the closely watched contests is Gauteng.

South Africa’s local government elections are producing an increasingly competitive political contest, with early results showing opposition parties making gains in several municipalities while the ANC faces challenges in key battlegrounds across the country.

As the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) continues tallying ballots on Friday, attention has shifted to a number of closely contested councils where no party appears assured of securing an outright majority.

Election results

On Thursday, several political party leaders scanned the leaderboard to see if their election campaigns and promises to voters yielded results for their parties.

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The election outcome is expected to determine control of municipalities and shape coalition negotiations in areas where support is divided among multiple parties.

Gauteng

Among the closely watched contests is Gauteng, where opposition parties have reported encouraging early results.

In Emfuleni, DA mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala said the party was optimistic about its performance as counting progressed.

“The figures coming from wards and voting districts where counting had been completed gave the party confidence that it was heading for victory.”

Other provinces

The DA was leading in the municipality when the latest figures were released, with party leaders expressing confidence that support could increase as more voting districts were finalised.

In the Eastern Cape, the UDM recorded a notable victory in Buffalo City’s Ward 5, defeating the ANC in a ward it had previously controlled. The result added to signs of intensified competition in several municipalities where smaller parties have sought to expand their foothold.

Western Cape municipalities are also emerging as key battlegrounds. Several councils, including Knysna, Beaufort West, Oudtshoorn, Matzikama and Laingsburg, were among those projected to produce hung councils as counting continued. Such outcomes could result in coalition governments if no party secures a majority.

Smaller parties

Political party leaders and representatives gathered at the Electoral Commission’s national results centre in Midrand as results continued to filter in from across South Africa.

Representatives from major and smaller parties monitored developments while awaiting clearer indications of the final municipal picture.

Security concerns

The elections have also been marked by security concerns. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) reported 21 suspected politically motivated murders linked to the election period, along with 27 arrests, 85 incidents and 57 criminal dockets.

With counting still underway in many areas, final control of several municipalities remains undecided.

However, early results suggest that several councils may need coalition agreements before new local administrations can be formed.