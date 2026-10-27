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ANC Veterans League: Don’t vote ANC because of its struggle legacy

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

3 minute read

27 October 2026

10:16 am

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'Thirty-two years into our democracy, we have made significant strides,' Zikalala says.

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ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega

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The ANC Veterans League says South Africans should vote for the ANC not because of its liberation history but because of the party’s experience in governance.

The league’s Snuki Zikalala said the ANC has improved the lives of all South Africans since it first came to power in 1994.

“A vote for the ANC should not be a vote for the ANC’s liberation legacy, but for effective governance for a better life.

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“Thirty-two years into our democracy, we have made significant strides,” he said.

Clinging to the constitution

Zikalala said despite the ANC’s efforts, poverty, unemployment, inequality and social exclusion continue to undermine what freedom promised.

“As a result, many people are turning to parties that offer quick solutions to the complex challenges we face.

“Others turn away from voting and a belief in government; some even call for a change in our constitution. And others look for scapegoats in migrants,” he said.

According to Zikalala, the ANC is the only political party committed to the constitution.

“The true measure of our respect for comrade president [Oliver] Tambo lies in translating the principles he fought for into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary South Africans.

“It lies in acknowledging the complexity and not scapegoating, in telling no lies and claiming no easy victories. It calls for ethical leadership, accountability, and a renewed commitment to serving our people,” he said.

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Strength in diversity

He said Tambo’s enduring commitment to non-racialism reminded the nation that diversity must be a source of strength, not division.

“At a time when social fragmentation and intolerance threaten our national cohesion, we must reaffirm our common humanity and embrace the values of Ubuntu, mutual respect and solidarity.

“OR Tambo did not live to witness the democratic breakthrough of 1994, but his contribution helped lay its foundations.

“We honour his legacy by defending our democratic institutions, holding leaders accountable and ensuring that the aspirations of our people remain at the centre of governance.”

Zikalala encouraged South Africans to give the ANC another chance on 4 November.

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