Mketsu received 141 votes, beating DA candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, who received 80 votes.

The African National Congress’s (ANC) Mziyanda Mketsu has vowed to be the “people’s mayor” after being elected as the executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.

Mketsu was elected as mayor on Friday during a council meeting, beating the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Khathutshelo Rasilingwane.

Mketsu beats DA’s Rasilingwane to become Ekurhuleni mayor

He received 141 votes, while Rasilingwane got 80 votes.

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The ANC’s Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has held the mayoral chain in the metro since 2024.

Earlier, EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivenga was elected as speaker over DA councillor Brandon Pretorius.

On Friday afternoon, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula announced that the Gauteng coalition agreements centred on a core bloc of the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK party, supported by smaller parties to govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Under the agreement, Mbalula said the ANC retains the Ekurhuleni mayoral position plus the speaker and finance positions in the other metros.

Mayor vows accessible people’s leadership

In his inaugural speech as the new mayor, Mketsu emphasised his commitment to service-orientated governance and community safety.

He said his leadership philosophy centred on being a “people’s mayor” who remains accessible to citizens rather than staying confined to an office.

Mketsu said his administration intends to focus on essential municipal services, including maintaining roads, cutting grass and refuse collection, providing quality healthcare and managing water and electricity delivery.

He added that major challenges to be addressed include gender-based violence (GBV), illicit drug use, sewage issues, flooding from drainage system failures and sinkholes caused by illegal mining.

The new mayor pledges to lead a collective effort with coalition partners and opposition parties to address socio-economic issues.

Strict anti-corruption stance promised

“We govern together, design together, and account together. Where we disagree, we will disagree with respect, and we will find a solution that ensures people of the community serve at their best,” Mketsu said.

“To the opposition, you are not our enemy. You represent 1000s of residents who also want water, light, jobs, and safety.”

He promised a strict anti-corruption stance, ensuring that no tenders are awarded based on favouritism or personal connections.

The mayor also asserted that true success will be measured by tangible improvements in residents’ daily lives through better service delivery.

This is a developing story