ANCYL demands accountability after deadly Katlehong shooting

'We demand justice, accountability and decisive action to end the violence devastating our communities.'

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng has condemned the shooting of four of its members at a memorial service in Katlehong, saying it is “angered, deeply saddened, and outraged.”

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the shooting occurred on Tuesday in Katlehong North, Ekurhuleni. Police initially reported that two men, aged 21 and 23, had died, while five people sustained gunshot injuries. The death toll has now risen to four, with three people reported to remain in hospital.

The shooting has renewed concerns about political violence in South Africa as the country approaches the 2026 local government elections. However, the motive for the Katlehong shooting is yet to be established publicly.

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ANCYL provincial secretary, Mpume Sangweni, noted that the Gauteng government has apprehended a suspect after a man connected to the shooting handed himself over to the police.

The organisation said it “welcomes this development and calls for a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this horrific incident and ensure that justice takes its course.”

The organisation on Wednesday called for justice and stronger action against violent crime.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms possible.”

Political killings raise concerns ahead of elections

The Katlehong shooting comes three weeks before the 4 November local government elections, which have been overshadowed by suspected violence against political figures.

Research published by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime on 2 October recorded 45 political attacks resulting in 43 deaths between January and September 2026. The organisation reported that the number of deaths had already exceeded its recorded totals for the full years of the 2021 municipal elections, 2024 national elections, and 2025.

The June voter registration weekend was the deadliest of the year for political hits as it resulted in “five political deaths in four provinces.”

Calls for action and justice

The ANCYL extended its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and said it would continue engaging with affected families.

“No disagreement, conflict, or grievance could ever justify the taking of innocent lives,” the league added.

It also urged police to intensify efforts to combat violent crime and the proliferation of illegal firearms.

“Our communities cannot remain hostage to violence, and young people must be able to gather, organise, and participate in community life without fearing for their lives.”