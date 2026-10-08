Chris Pappas: ‘Apartheid is not coming back’ as DA seeks re-election in uMngeni (VIDEO)

Chris Pappas, the DA mayor, discusses moving beyond racial fears in politics for effective leadership and service delivery.

Democratic Alliance (DA) uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas says South Africa must move beyond racial fears in politics.

Pappas is seeking re-election after the DA took control of the KwaZulu-Natal municipality in 2021.

Speaking to The Citizen’s Itumeleng Mafisa, Pappas reflected on his time leading uMngeni.

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He said the municipality has focused on service delivery, financial stability and economic growth.

‘Apartheid is not coming back’

Pappas acknowledged South Africa’s painful history of racial inequality and political division.

He said those wounds cannot simply be ignored by political leaders.

However, he believes political leadership should increasingly be judged on competence and delivery.

Pappas said some communities initially feared a white leader could represent a return to apartheid.

He said those fears were exploited during the DA’s 2021 election campaign.

According to Pappas, voters were warned that DA rule would threaten grants and RDP houses.

He said the municipality’s experience since 2021 had disproved those claims.

“We’re not going to bring back apartheid,” Pappas said.

He argued that voters can now judge the DA based on its record in government.

Focusing on service delivery

Pappas said his administration inherited serious financial and operational challenges.

The municipality reportedly had only two working brush cutters and one operational tractor.

It also had limited refuse trucks serving a large geographical area.

Pappas said his administration prioritised financial stability and municipal maintenance.

He argued that maintaining existing infrastructure is more important than constantly launching new projects.

The municipality has also pursued partnerships with businesses and other organisations.

Pappas said the government cannot be expected to solve every problem on its own.

Building trust across communities

The mayor also highlighted his ability to communicate with residents in several languages.

He said understanding language also means understanding the culture behind it.

Pappas said this has helped him build relationships with predominantly black communities.

He acknowledged that race remains an important part of South Africa’s political history.

However, he believes leaders must demonstrate that government can work for everyone.

Pappas said honest leadership requires difficult conversations with communities.

He believes politicians should explain what government can deliver rather than make unrealistic promises.

For Pappas, uMngeni’s experience provides an example of how voters can judge leaders by performance.

He said the focus should ultimately be on competent government, accountability and delivering better services.