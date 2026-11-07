Coalitions: ANC ‘not desperate’ and doesn’t ‘need rescuing’

'For 30 years we lost our identity for another," says the SACP about their alliance with the ANC.

ANC Parliamentary Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli says the ANC is “not desperate” to jump into a coalition and does not “need rescuing”.

With nearly all the votes in the 2026 Local Government Elections accounted for, the ANC has dropped to 30.94% of the national vote, down from 45.59% in 2021. It has also lost control of several metros and municipalities.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Friday, Ntuli said the party would meet this weekend to reflect on the results and plan the way forward.

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When asked about SA Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Solly Mapaila’s comments that it would not commit to rescuing the ANC in coalition negotiations, he said the party did not need saving.

“The SACP’s comment is predicated on the wrong assumption: that the ANC is desperate to hold on to government at all costs. By hook or by crook.

“That is not the attitude of the ANC.

“Where we have not done well, and are not the majority, we must enter into a negotiation. Those negotiations must not be construed as a sign of desperation by the ANC.”

He added that Mapaila’s comments were made on the assumption “that the ANC needs a rescuer because it is desperate.”

SACP: We lost our identity working with the ANC

SACP Central Committee Member Tinyiko Ntini told The Citizen earlier that the SACP was campaigning for itself and could not be expected to just give in to the ANC’s demand for a coalition if asked.

“Communities have entrusted us with these votes. For 30 years we lost our identity for another, but our councillors will only be accountable to our voters now.”

So, who will the SACP work with?

Ntini said the party is waiting for the final results before discussing coalitions, but said it would stick to its manifesto. It will also ask its supporters for their instructions.

“We will get our mandate from the people. We will go to the voters who chose us and ask them how we should move forward.

“We are not here for ourselves. We are here for the working class and the poor, and they will give us the way forward.”

He said there are historic “class enemies” who will “not even be a discussion or debate”.

“We hate capitalism, and those who represent the interests of capitalist forces will not be part of our discussions”