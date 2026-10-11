Concerns over ANC ward candidate due to GBV record

The ward councillor candidate was found guilty of assault in 2008, with two other domestic abuse cases withdrawn.

With only four weeks to go before the crucial local government elections on 4 November, an ANC branch in Nkowankowa, outside Tzaneen, has accused its ward councillor candidate of being a perpetrator of gender-based violence (GBV) who has repeatedly found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The objection comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially declared gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis on 20 November 2025.

An ANC member from the John Langalibalele Dube Branch, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said: “My decision not to support or accept leadership from this particular person is not based on personal dislike, but on legitimate concerns about leadership capacity, accountability, conduct, credibility and the trust of the community.

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“The branch has a reputation for producing some of the famous names in Limpopo’s political history. It has produced names such as former Public Protector Lawrence Mushwana and former Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson and premier Cassel Mathale.

“Firstly, during the community meeting where candidates were expected to present themselves and explain why the community should elect them, the candidate, Jeffrey Ndou, did not impress at all. I was personally concerned by his failure to make a proper and convincing presentation to the people,” the source said.

“A person seeking a position of public leadership should be able to clearly articulate their vision, demonstrate an understanding of the community’s challenges, and explain how they intend to serve and represent the people.”

‘Criminal record should not be ignored’

The source, an ANC member who also serves on the ward committee, said leadership requires more than simply being nominated.

“It requires the ability to communicate flawlessly, account and inspire confidence.”

The ANC member said the charges of domestic violence against Ndou also make him a poor candidate.

“Secondly, there are serious concerns regarding his criminal record for domestic violence involving his partner. This is not something I believe should simply be ignored when assessing a person’s suitability for a position that carries responsibility for serving and representing the community.

“A councillor must be someone whose conduct can withstand public scrutiny and who understands the responsibility that comes with being entrusted with the community’s interests,” the source said.

Another branch member, who also asked to remain anonymous, questioned Ndou’s political history.

“We have since established that Tatana Ndou has been associated with another political party during the 2024 national and provincial elections. I believe the community is entitled to clarification on such matters when choosing someone to represent them politically. Allegations or claims about political affiliation should, of course, be verified rather than treated as established fact because these are legitimate matters that seek genuine transparency and accountability,” the source said.

Assault cases

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba provided details of the assault cases Ndou has faced.

“The three cases you are inquiring about were opened between 2008 and 2021 and were dealt with as follows: The case opened in 2008 was assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The accused was found guilty by the court and sentenced to 90 days or R1 000 fine. The other two cases of assault, common and domestic-related, were opened against the accused between 2019 and 2021, and they were later withdrawn.”

Ndou defends himself

Ndou confirmed that he “was once found on the wrong side of the law”.

“I also confirm that the case which was withdrawn was simply because there was no case,” Ndou told The Citizen on Friday.

He said it came after an incident where he had received news that his daughter, who lives with her mother, had not come home the previous night. He said tensions rose after he was told his daughter failed to come back home after going missing with a relative.

“The next thing, I received a call from the police, who told me about a case of assault commonly opened against me. But when I started to explain what happened, that there was no case, [the police] withdrew the case after thorough investigations.”

Ndou said he is innocent and qualified to lead the ward as a councillor.

“I am also a community activists, and an active member of the South African Policing Forum in Nkowankowa. In the community, we fight drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, house robberies and many other delinquencies committed by youth.

“I believe I have what it takes to lead this community because the Ndou that I am, can never hurt even a fly,” he said.

ANC Norman Mashabane Region spokesperson Peter Ngobeni said Ndou was vetted and no issues came up.

“We wish to indicate that the candidate went through all the laborious candidate selection processes to the latter. The information at the disposal of the ANC is that the candidate in question was vetted. He further met the minimum requirements in terms of qualifications. Anyone with different information must make it available to the regional interviews and vetting panel or provincial list committee,” he said.