A lone DA councillor backed the five ANC councillors to secure a 6-5 majority in the Northern Cape's Thembelihle council.

The DA in a small Northern Cape municipality has shunned a multi-party coalition in order to side with the ANC.

In the home municipality of Hopetown, Strydenburg, and Orania, the ANC earned 46% of the vote, followed by the Freedom Front Plus’ (FF+) 14% and the EFF’s 11%.

The decision, and the FF+’s rebuke of a DA councillor’s alleged behaviour, suggest this week’s council outcomes are anything but cemented.

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“Other parties’ supporters witnessed local DA supporters imploring the DA councillor to vote according to his conscience. He was unwavering, though, maintaining that leadership expects him to back the ANC.

“The FF+ hopes that voters will remember this the next time the DA warns in an election campaign against so-called smaller parties that ‘let the ANC in through the back door,” stated FF+ Northern Cape leader Wynand Boshoff.

Alleged threats from DA provincial office

The Thembelihle council consists of 11 seats, with the ANC receiving five. Two went to the FF+ and one each went to the EFF, DA, Patriotic Alliance, and an independent.

The council has another permutation, where the mayor must be selected from an executive committee with a predetermined composition.

“The size of the executive committee is determined by the number of councillors. Who takes up those positions is determined by a formula considering the total number of councillors and the number of seats each party has,” Boshoff explained to The Citizen.

Only the ANC and FF+ earned seats on the executive committee, making the decision a two-horse race between the two.

“The DA is the only opposition party that opted for the ANC. So, with its single seat, the DA threw the ANC a lifeline.

“I should not say what another person’s motivation was, but I have it from an extremely credible source that the provincial leader threatened him that he would lose his job if he did not vote for the ANC in all key electable positions,” said Boshoff.

The DA in the Northern Cape and its national management were contacted for comment, but no response was forthcoming at the time of publication. Any update will be included once received.

‘Political stability and effective governance are not synonymous’

The DA’s pitch in other municipalities around the country has been the pursuit of improved service delivery.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Corporate Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Theo Joubert, explained how service delivery had deteriorated in Thembelihle under the ANC.

Joubert described years of inadequate infrastructure maintenance, poor financial management, insufficient administrative capacity, and an abandonment of constitutional obligations.

“Residents of Hopetown and Strydenburg have had to contend with recurring water interruptions, deteriorating sanitation infrastructure, sewage spillages, and inadequate municipal maintenance.

“These failures reflect a broader pattern of governance under ANC-led municipal administrations across the province, where deteriorating infrastructure, financial distress, and inadequate accountability have placed numerous municipalities at risk of functional collapse,” Joubert told The Citizen.

He added that the DA had also campaigned on these issues, echoing the wider view that the ANC’s loss of majority support was a cry for change from the electorate.

Joubert suggested the DA were foregoing their service delivery promise for political expediency, vowing to use his provincial standing committee chairship to hold it and the ANC accountable.

“Political stability and effective governance are not synonymous. Municipal recovery requires institutional reform, financial discipline, competent administration, infrastructure investment and decisive accountability for past failures.

“The DA leadership must explain its motivations and identify what substantive and enforceable governance reforms it has secured through its cooperation with the ANC.

The ANC in the Northern Cape were contacted for comment, and a response will be added when forthcoming.