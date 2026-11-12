DA begins coalition talks with ANC and new party in Mpumalanga

The party says no coalition agreements have been reached and its federal executive will have the final say on any proposed partnerships.

The DA in Mpumalanga is engaging various parties in coalition negotiations.

The negotiations are being led by the party’s provincial negotiating team, headed by DA Mpumalanga provincial leader Jane Sithole.

DA holds talks with ANC and Service Delivery Party

It has already held meetings with the provincial leadership of the ANC and the newly formed Service Delivery Party.

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The DA is now the second biggest party in the province after overtaking the EFF, and ahead of the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK party).

In this year’s local government elections, the ANC obtained 43.7%, the DA got 14.6%, EFF obtained 10.3%, MK party got 9.5%, and the Service Delivery Party received 5.3%.

The engagements come as political parties explore possible cooperation arrangements to ensure effective governance and improved service delivery in municipalities across the province.

DA outlines principles for coalition partnerships

The DA was approaching the negotiations with respect for the will of voters, emphasising that the party’s priority was to ensure that residents benefited from stable and accountable governments, Sithole said.

“Our objective is to secure a government that puts residents first and delivers reliable services.”

The DA’s participation in discussions with other political parties should not be interpreted as an indication that coalition agreements had been concluded, she said.

“Our mandate is to engage all political parties. Participation in discussions does not constitute an agreement to govern together,” she said.

Any potential coalition partnership would have to be based on shared principles, including clean and accountable governance, fighting corruption, ensuring service delivery for all residents, upholding the rule of law and promoting non-racialism.

She said the DA would not compromise on these principles when considering possible political partnerships.

“Any prospective partnership must be underpinned by a shared commitment to clean and accountable government, rooting out corruption, service delivery for all, the rule of law and non-racialism.”

No coalition agreements reached yet

The DA has also clarified that no agreements have been reached with any political party so far, and that discussions remain ongoing.

The party’s federal executive will have the final say on any coalition arrangements or agreements negotiated at provincial level.

This means that any proposed partnership will still require approval from the party’s national decision-making structure.

Sithole said the DA remained open to working with political parties that shared its vision of building functional municipalities and ensuring that residents received the services they deserved.

“The DA is ready to work with others who share our commitment to building a municipality that works for all,” she said.

However, with no agreements announced, it remains to be seen which political formations will eventually emerge as coalition partners.

The DA said its ongoing engagements are aimed at finding common ground with other parties.

Any eventual arrangement must be guided by accountability, good governance and the interests of residents, it added.