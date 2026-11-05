DA: MK party is not a real threat in KZN

Ngema described the MK Party as a one-man party that takes instructions from its founder, Jacob Zuma.

DA provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Sithembiso Ngema, says the party is not worried about the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) gaining strength in the province.

This comes after early results indicated that the MK party is doing well in a number of municipalities despite being a new party in local government.

Early results indicated that the party had already performed well in eNdumeni. The party was also leading in eThekwini.

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But Ngema told a media briefing on Thursday that the DA does not take the MK party seriously.

“I do not think that we should even bother ourselves to put a strategy in a party that has changed secretaries eight times in the space of two years..

“I do not think that we should bother ourselves with a party that we all know is chaotic. A party that did not even have a manifesto, for that matter,” he said.

One-man party

Ngema described the MK Party as a one-man party that takes instructions from its founder, Jacob Zuma.

“If that man says this is how you jump, then that’s how they jump,” he said.

uMngeni victory

Ngema said he is happy that the DA will once more be in charge of uMngeni Local Municipality. He said he is confident that the DA will attain more than 60% of the votes there.

“We already have made a land mark, a beacon of hope which is uMngeni Local Municipality, we have delivered to the people of uMngeni, they have recognized that, they came back in numbers to say thank you very much. We will return you to your position so you can lead the municipality.

“The MK party thought they were making inroads in our own municipality, but the people said we will return the DA municipality because that is the only party that delivers,” he said.

As of 2:30 PM on Thursday, the DA had more than 61% of the votes in uMngeni, with almost all votes counted.

Black voters in KZN

DA KZN provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson claimed the MK party had underperformed in KZN.

“The growing story out of this election is that actually MK has underperformed compared to 2024.

“I think that we are seeing that in eThekwini. We saw that in uMngeni, and we have seen that in many parts of the province that they have not performed as they did in 2024.

“Our view is that they are going to fall significantly short in eThekwini and in many places.”

Macpherson said the DA has used uMngeni as an example of how the DA governs.

“The DA is going to be much larger than the ANC in eThekwini and the DA is going to be the deciding vote in many municipalities in this province,” he said.

Macpherson said the DA has also made inroads in roads in black communities in KZN.

“The DA winning in black wards is not just in uMngeni, and it is not just in Midvaal. The DA has won in township wards in this very municipality, in uThukela, and in other places across this province. The DA has won 100% black wards off of the ANC,” he claimed.