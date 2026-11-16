‘Difficult for us to swallow’: DA on Zille’s removal from Joburg

Herman Mashaba has told the DA that he does not want Helen Zille as the mayor of Johannesburg.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has described Herman Mashaba’s demand to remove Helen Zille as the DA’s mayoral candidate in Johannesburg as a bitter pill to swallow.

Mashaba told The Citizen over the weekend that he had recently met with Hill-Lewis to discuss coalition arrangements in different parts of the country.

The ActionSA leader claimed he made it clear that he would not be willing to work with the DA in different municipalities while Zille and the party’s Tshwane councillor, Cilliers Brink, are still mayoral candidates.

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DA considers ActionSA demand

However, on Monday, Hill-Lewis told Talk Radio 702 that the party is discussing the demands that Mashaba has made.

“It goes without saying that that is extraordinarily difficult for us to swallow, and I am not sure if it would be right for the people of Johannesburg… certainly a plurality of people in Johannesburg voted for Helen.

“What I am saying clearly is that I do not like this concept of red lines and throwing around the phrase no deal; I just think it’s not a good basis for negotiations,” he said.

‘Politically odd for DA to replace Zille’

Political analyst Theo Neethling told The Citizen in a recent interview that it would be problematic to remove Zille as a mayoral candidate.

“It would be highly problematic if whatever party or leader would ask Helen Zille to step aside.

“This is my view: Herman Mashaba risks overplaying his hand by making his personal aversion to Helen Zille a condition for cooperation between ActionSA and the DA,” said Neethling.

Neethling added that although Mashaba’s proposal might appear to be a compromise at first glance, it places the DA in a difficult position.

“The DA secured the largest share of the vote in Johannesburg, and Zille’s prominent role in the election campaign cannot be underestimated.

“It would therefore be politically odd for the DA to replace her simply to accommodate Mashaba’s personal objections.”

GNU tensions

Meanwhile, Hill-Lewis said he noted reports that the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) preferred coalition arrangements that do not include the DA.

“The sentiments from the NEC are clear and were made clear, but I also do not want to get into the confidential nature of what is discussed in the boardroom.”

He said parties have agreed not to negotiate through the media until they publish their respective coalition agreements.

Hill-Lewis did not rule out a possible review of the DA’s role in the government of national unity (GNU) because of the posture of the ANC NEC against the DA.

“I can’t speculate what the decision of the party will be in the next coming months, but I can guarantee that that question will be raised and I think it will be a tense time,” he said.