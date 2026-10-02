WATCH: EFF leader Julius Malema warns race-based politics will ‘backfire badly’

Malema says any attempt to win support through race, tribal identity or ethnicity is doomed to fail.

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised political parties that mobilise voters on the basis of race, ethnicity and nationality, warning that such politics are unsustainable and will ultimately backfire at the ballot box.

Malema made the remarks during a pre-election debate hosted by Arena Holdings at Wits University, where political leaders squared off ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

Race-based politics

Arguing that South Africa’s constitutional project is rooted in unity rather than division, Malema said any attempt to win support through race, tribal identity or ethnicity was doomed to fail.

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“Any mobilisation that is based on division is unsustainable.”

He said South Africa’s democratic order was founded on uniting people and building a common national identity.

“South Africa, in its constitution, is about a unitary state. It’s about uniting our people and becoming one.”

Electoral gains

Malema warned that politicians seeking electoral gains by appealing to race or ethnicity were playing a dangerous game that would ultimately rebound on them.

“To go anywhere and mobilise people on the basis of ethnicity or colour is something that is going to backfire very badly for those who are leading those kinds of mobilisations.”

Xenophobia

The EFF leader also condemned xenophobia and vigilantism, saying there could be no justification for ordinary citizens taking it upon themselves to determine who belongs in South Africa and who does not.

“It is extremely wrong to encourage lawlessness and vigilantism and say a civilian must go around asking people whether they are South Africans or not.”

[Happening Now]: President @Julius_S_Malema states that any mobilisation based on division is not sustainable. South Africa is about a unitary state; it is about uniting people, during the political party debate on the 2026 Local Government Elections.



Watch Live here… pic.twitter.com/veE16SFCQg – Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 1, 2026

Discrimination

Malema argued that such behaviour can result in discrimination, with people being judged on the basis of language, accent or appearance rather than through lawful processes.

“They will ask you what this is in Zulu, and even if I know it, I will not pronounce it properly because my accent is different, and therefore I will be declared a foreigner.”

He urged political leaders to reject tribalism, xenophobia and racial mobilisation, insisting that South Africans should not be divided for political expediency.

“You don’t have to mobilise people along tribes, along nationality, along race.”

Governance

During a heated exchange over governance, Malema also defended the EFF’s record in coalition governments and dismissed suggestions that the party had contributed to instability in municipalities.

“Let’s be factual. Where? Tell us where and what did we do that was chaotic.”

He pointed to the work of EFF MMCs in local government, saying they had focused on service delivery, including keeping clinics operational and improving public safety.

Criticism

Turning the criticism back on his opponents, Malema accused some political parties of using governance concerns to mask prejudice.

“You are hiding racism behind a concept of chaos.”

As campaigning intensifies ahead of next month’s elections, Malema’s remarks underscored the growing battle over race, immigration, coalition politics and service delivery as parties compete for voter support.