ELECTIONS LIVE: 97% of the votes recorded

Now that we know who got what in each area, the coalition talks can begin.

Results from the 2026 Local Government elections are nearing completion, with coalitions needing to be formed in several metros and dozens of municipalities across the country.

A number of parties, including the DA, have confirmed that preliminary coalition discussions have already begun, with the party set to discuss terms with the ANC and others.

Political parties will all hold meetings this weekend to decide on possible coalition partners and how they will negotiate.

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The ANC’s collapse in support is evident across most of the country, with opposition parties beating them out in three provinces: the DA in the Western Cape and Gauteng, and the MK party in KwaZulu-Natal.

Around 15.9 million South Africans turned out to vote, with Gauteng recording the highest voter turnout. There were 29.2 million registered voters for this election, making turnout an estimated 54.4%.

The total voter turnout in South Africa’s last local government elections in 2021 was 45.86%