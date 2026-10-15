Emotional Mbalula questions DA’s place in GNU as he celebrates ConCourt ruling

In celebrating the ConCourt ruling on Thursday, Mbalula criticised the DA, questioning whether the parties' interests were aligned.

The government of national unity (GNU) faces its toughest stress test yet after its biggest partners took opposing sides in a seismic Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling.

The court on Thursday ruled in favour of the ANC’s inclusion on the ballots of six disputed municipalities, after the IEC and DA argued it had not properly submitted its candidates.

Celebrating the ConCourt ruling on Thursday, ANC secretary-general (SG) Fikile Mbalula criticised the DA, questioning whether the parties’ interests were aligned.

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“There are matters, comrades, that this movement will now have to sit down and discuss, and one of those matters is partners in the GNU, and that is the DA.

“We must review the DA in the GNU,” Mbalula declared to the applause of gathered ANC members.

DA in the GNU ‘does not sit easily’

Mbalula was overcome with relief at the ruling, wiping away tears as he thanked allies within his party for their support.

The SG reportedly collapsed, but not before he unleashed an attack on the DA.

“I want to say something about those who stood against us, and I will say it carefully. They are known.

“They came to this court openly, and they argued in front of the whole country that hundreds of thousands of our people should be handed a ballot paper that does not carry the party they choose. That was their position,” said Mbalula.

He explained that the DA was entitled to argue points it felt compelled to, but believed the GNU had an overarching commitment.

“The founding statement of intent of the GNU binds every partner to promote the constitutional framework of this republic.

“To come to the Constitutional Court to argue against enfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of South Africans does not sit easily beside that understanding,” Mbalula told the media.

‘Vigorously’ defending the law

DA Federal Council Chairperson Ashor Sarupen was defiant after Mbalula’s comments, even calling the ANC an opposition force at local government level.

“The reality is that the DA is not in the GNU to go along to get along, and we will vigorously defend the rule of law and the equal application of the law.

“At present, we are completely focused on winning in towns and cities, and removing the ANC because they have destroyed those municipalities,” Sarupen stated.

Mbalula said the ANC did not want to “muzzle” GNU partners, but coalition members could not have differing ideals.

“If somebody is a partner but is not your ally, the principles we have agreed to, if any one of us stand against them, is there any need to maintain that relationship in the GNU?

“That is the fundamental, and the principal question, that the ANC will ponder and that will address. We must look for other partners. There’s nothing that binds us forever with the DA in the GNU,” Mbalula said.

The ConCourt ruling may be seen as a moral victory for the ANC in the lead-up to the elections, with Mbalula suggesting it reinvigorated the party’s leadership.

“We’ve learned something about leadership and about tenacity and about what these times ask of us if we are to carry our people to the destiny we promised them.

“A country where no one is without shelter, without water, without food on the table, where each of us may pursue our dreams according to our abilities. and be met according to our needs,” Mbalula concluded.