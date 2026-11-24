Political parties in Johannesburg will meet on Friday to elect the City's new mayor.

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has closed the door on any coalition arrangement with the DA in the City of Johannesburg.

According to a senior ANC member in Gauteng, the NEC ratified a decision the ANC in the province had already taken to keep Helen Zille from the levers of power in Joburg.

Gauteng’s Provincial Task Team (PTT) report favoured a coalition between ActionSA, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), the ANC and the EFF.

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The arrangement will include other smaller parties.

“The NEC has confirmed that there will be no coalition with the DA in Gauteng – Helen must just forget it. She must go back to Cape Town and swim there,” said the source.

PR seat offer

The source also said the NEC agreed that seat swapping with ActionSA or the SACP is not acceptable. The arrangement was raised to make space for the ANC’s mayoral candidates who did not make it back to council on a PR list ticket.

“Even if it’s trading seats with our alliance partner, the SACP, they said NO,” said the source.

ActionSA has also confirmed that a deal with the ANC and other partners is in its final stages.

Bongani Baloyi

On the structure of positions, the source told The Citizen that former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi could become the next deputy mayor of the City of Johannesburg. The ANC would then take the Speaker position and the Finance MMC, which are also strong positions.

Baloyi is currently a councillor for the MK Party.

Is there hope for Helen Zille?

Some in the DA believe it is still not too late for the DA to make a last-minute deal with the ANC.

This is because the DA has offered the ANC a deal to co-govern 137 municipalities with them. The ANC would take 93 mayoral positions while the DA takes 24 and the IFP takes 20.

But it appears that even with this deal on the table, the ANC’s NEC has decided to work with ActionSA instead.

The secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, is expected to brief the media on Thursday about the ANC final call.

Meanwhile, the DA had approached its lawyers over the weekend, instructing them to request the City of Johannesburg to postpone its inaugural council meeting.

The party believes that there is still time to convince the ANC and other parties about a different governing model in Gauteng.

Political parties in council have now agreed to meet on Friday to elect a Speaker of Council and a mayor. But all councillors were sworn in at Monday’s council sitting.

Meanwhile, political analyst Theo Neethling told The Citizen in a recent interview that the question is whether South Africa’s political parties will succeed, within the remaining days, in reaching an agreement in principle on coalitions.

“While agreements in certain municipalities are certainly possible, it remains uncertain whether a comprehensive and sustainable arrangement can be reached in time.

“The challenge lies not merely in securing the necessary numbers, but also in navigating ideological differences, personal clashes, and competition for political positions,” he said.