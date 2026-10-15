Eskom issues ‘shocking’ warning to political parties ahead of elections

As posters multiply ahead of the 4 November polls, Eskom's next round of "load shedding" could involve stripping campaign posters from light poles.

As electioneering gathers momentum across South Africa, Eskom has warned political parties not to turn power infrastructure into campaign billboards, cautioning that workers hanging or removing posters risk electrocution, serious injury, or death.

As posters multiply ahead of the 4 November polls, Eskom’s next round of “load shedding” could involve stripping campaign posters from light poles.

Electricity poles in suburbs, towns, and cities nationwide have become campaign tools ahead of the 4 November polls, which are expected to be hotly contested as service delivery woes frustrate residents.

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Election posters

While political parties’ election posters may be unsightly, Eskom has appealed to all political parties, independent candidates, supporters, campaign teams, advertising agencies, and members of the public not to place election posters, banners, or any promotional material on Eskom-owned or operated electricity infrastructure.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the utility has observed an increase in election-related posters being attached to electricity poles, mini-substations, transformers and other electrical infrastructure during the current campaign period.

“While electioneering is an important part of South Africa’s democratic process, electricity infrastructure must not be used for advertising or promotional purposes due to the significant safety risks involved.

“The prohibition on attaching unauthorised material to Eskom infrastructure applies throughout the year. The current appeal follows an increase in election-related posters observed during the election campaign period,” Mokwena said.

Risk

Mokwena warned that the risk arises when individuals climb poles, use ladders, or work in close proximity to live electrical equipment while installing or removing posters.

She said such activities can expose people to electric shock, severe burns, serious injury or even death.

“Unauthorised attachments can also damage infrastructure, obstruct inspections and maintenance activities, and compromise safe access to electrical equipment required to support reliable electricity supply. “

Appeal

Eskom has urged all election stakeholders to use only authorised advertising structures and to refrain from placing campaign material on any electricity infrastructure.

“Members of the public are reminded to always treat all electrical installations as live and dangerous. Unsafe activities involving Eskom infrastructure should be reported through Eskom’s customer service channels or local operating offices.”

Eskom warned that it may remove any unauthorised material attached to its infrastructure where necessary to protect public safety and ensure access to critical infrastructure.