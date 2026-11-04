Voting today? Stay out of the sun … and other tips to beat the heat

South Africans are casting their ballots in the 2026 local government elections on Wednesday.

As millions of Gauteng residents head to the polls, health authorities have issued an urgent warning about extreme heat linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon, cautioning that prolonged exposure to high temperatures could lead to dehydration, heat-related illnesses, and medical emergencies.

South Africans are casting their ballots in the 2026 local government elections on Wednesday, with many voters expected to spend hours travelling to and queuing at voting stations across the province.

Health

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has urged residents to prioritise their health while exercising their democratic right, warning that the persistent hot weather poses a significant risk, particularly to vulnerable groups.

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Gauteng Health spokesperson Steve Mabona said prolonged exposure to high temperatures could have serious consequences for voters spending extended periods outdoors.

“With many residents expected to spend time outdoors, travel and queue at voting stations, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can increase the risk of dehydration, heat-related illnesses and other serious health complications,” said Mabona.

Children

The department warned that children, babies, older persons, pregnant women, and people living with chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, and kidney disease are particularly vulnerable during periods of extreme heat.

Mabona said excessive temperatures can strain the body and worsen existing health conditions. He also encouraged people taking chronic medication to continue their treatment as prescribed and ensure medicines are stored away from direct sunlight and excessive heat.

Hydration

The department has urged voters to stay hydrated throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty.

“Residents going out to cast their vote are encouraged to drink water regularly throughout the day. Carrying a bottle of water when travelling or waiting in queues is encouraged,” Mabona said.

He cautioned against excessive consumption of sugary drinks, alcohol, and caffeine, warning that they can contribute to dehydration.

Residents are also encouraged to limit direct sun exposure by seeking shade whenever possible, wearing lightweight, light-coloured clothing, using hats or umbrellas, and applying sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

The department further cautioned voters to familiarise themselves with the warning signs of dehydration and heat-related illness, including dry mouth, headaches, unusual fatigue, dizziness, nausea, difficulty concentrating, and dark-coloured urine.

Strokes

Of particular concern is heat stroke, which health authorities described as a medical emergency requiring immediate medical attention.

“Warning signs include dizziness, confusion, a severe headache, hot and dry skin, fainting, and a very high body temperature.

If someone displays these symptoms, move them to a cool place and seek immediate medical assistance or contact Gauteng Emergency Medical Services on 112 from a cellphone or 10177,” said Mabona.

With temperatures expected to remain elevated across the province, the department has appealed to residents to take simple but effective precautions while exercising their democratic right.