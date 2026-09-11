Ghost of tribalism returns to haunt the ANC’s biggest region in Limpopo

The battle for the Mopani mayoral chain has begun.

The ghost of tribalism has reared its ugly head again in the ANC’s largest region in Limpopo, Norman Mashabane, as party heavyweights battle over who should replace former Mopani District executive mayor Pule “Frelimo” Shayi.

Sources within the ANC told The Citizen that an ANC regional meeting is currently underway, where the topic of tribalism is set to be discussed at length.

Shayi was earlier this month elevated to the provincial government as MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta) following Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s Cabinet reshuffle.

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His promotion has left a vacuum at Mopani District Municipality.

The Citizen understands a fierce tribal tug-of-war is now unfolding, with senior regional leaders divided along Sepedi and Xitsonga lines, over who should succeed him.

Tribalism plagues the region

The region had long tried to confront the demon. In 2012, Norman Mashabane produced a ground-breaking discussion document titled The Monster of Tribalism in a direct attempt to stem its encroachment in the party.

The document was presented at the ANC Limpopo Policy Conference and analysed the causes and consequences of tribalism.

It argued that the problem with “tribesmen” is that they do not like democracy, freedom, and human rights. It said that while members have the right to belong to tribes, their tribal affiliation should not be brought into the ANC to advance narrow interests.

It further warned that tribalism is mostly practised during deployment of cadres in government, in social gatherings, and in political discussion forums. In some cases, it noted, if the head of a state agency or government department comes from a particular tribe, most employees of that entity would belong to the same tribe.

“The criterion that is used by some government departments to dish out services constitutes tribalism,” the document noted, adding that leaders who are tribalists do not like democracy and freedom.

Not a tribal movement

Former ANC Norman Mashabane regional secretary Bricks Manzini said the ANC is a national democratic movement and not a tribal movement.

He said tribalism was affecting innocent people in Limpopo, especially in Mopani, where there have been complaints of tribalism in the workplace, in business and in the allocation of services.

“It is often difficult to channel their tribal energy into the national agenda because they are highly preoccupied with tribal politics,” Manzini said on Thursday.

He added that, in some instances, even tender awards were done through the tribal card. Bidders from the same tribe as those with powers to award tenders often get richer.

The ANC discourages officials from overlooking programmes that need to be implemented in favour of parachuting projects into areas with tribal links to those in power.

Battle lines are drawn

The troubled Norman Mashabane region comprises five local municipalities – Greater Letaba, Maruleng, Ba-Phalaborwa, Greater Giyani and Greater Tzaneen – and one district municipality, Mopani.

Long before the first democratic elections in 1994, the district was divided into two Bantustans, Gazankulu and Lebowa, with Sepedi speakers in the majority compared to Xitsonga speakers.

It is understood that Sepedi-speaking lobbyists want current ANC regional chairperson Dagma Mamanyoha, who doubles as mayor of Greater Letaba Local Municipality, to replace Shayi, while some Xitsonga speakers want Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) Basani Shivambu, who is also a member of the ANC Regional Executive Committee (REC), for the position.

According to ANC tradition, a deputy ascends when the leader is elevated to a higher structure. But Norman Mashabane’s regional spokesperson, Peter Ngobeni, said the REC would choose a mayoral candidate from its rank and file.

“As long as such a member meets the criteria adequately articulated in the ANC’s candidate selection rules, guidelines, and procedures.

“Further, the ‘through the eye of a needle’ principles on leadership selection will also be applied.”

He denied the tribal tensions.

“The ANC in Norman Mashabane is not organised in a tribe. The ANC has always denounced tribalism wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Both ANC regional chairperson Mamanyoha and regional secretary Sonia Ngobeni-Maswanganyi declined to comment. They referred all media queries to the party’s regional spokesperson Ngobeni.

What some residents are saying

The Citizen visited several areas in the region to gauge who residents believe should replace Shayi as the fight rages on.

Botani Shilowa of Giyani said since the advent of democracy in 1994, Mopani District has always been led by Sepedi-speaking mayors.

“First it was Humphrey Mokgobi, followed by Joshua Leswafo Matlou, then Nkakareng Rakgoale and now Shayi. Maybe it is time Xitsonga-speaking leaders are given a chance to lead,” he said.

Patrick Baloyi of N’wamitwa echoed Shilowa’s sentiments. He said at provincial level, the province had also only been led by Sepedi-speaking premiers.

“First it was Ngoako Ramatlhodi, followed by Sello Moloto, then Cassel Mathale, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha and now a Venda-speaking premier, Phophi Ramathuba. No leader from the Xitsonga-speaking tribe ever led the province as premier. I think the time is ripe for Tsongas to lead,” he said.

But Kagiso Sekokotla of Lephepane village near Lenyenye had a different view.

“Leadership should not be based on a tribal card. It should be based on merit, skills, qualifications, and the ability to deliver the end product with precision and distinction.

“If Mamanyoha knows the politics of the ANC as they claim, he must be given a chance to lead.

“But if Shivambu has similar skills, a track record and the ability to deliver basic services such as clean tap water, tarred and paved roads, and electricity connections to the people, why not? She must be given a chance,” said Sekokotla.

Mandela’s warning

In 2012, independent political analyst Elvis Masoga said former president Nelson Mandela warned that if not carefully treated, tribalism would divide the party down the middle and destroy the gains of freedom.

Mandela, who was Xhosa, had wanted Cyril Ramaphosa- who is Venda- to succeed him, but he was succeeded by Thabo Mbeki, who is Xhosa.

Changes next week

Greater Letaba Local Municipality is set to appoint its Council Speaker as mayor on Tuesday, while Mamanyoha is set to be appointed mayor for the Mopani District Municipality on Wednesday, with directives from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

On Wednesday, Mopani District Municipality said it was still waiting for the region to set a date and issue a directive on Shayi’s replacement.

“Remember, Shayi was brought to Mopani by the regional leadership of the ANC in Norman Mashabane. His replacement will therefore be carved by the same region,” said municipal spokesperson Mildred Risaba. Both ANC regional chairperson Mamanyoha and regional secretary Sonia Ngobeni-Maswanganyi declined to comment. They referred all media queries to the party’s regional spokesperson Ngobeni.