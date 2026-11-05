‘God had another plan’: MK party’s Mchunu defends Zuma as election results trickle in

Mchunu dismissed suggestions that Jacob Zuma's influence was fading.

As votes continued to be counted across South Africa, the MK party says growing voter frustration with established political parties was driving support for the organisation, insisting many South Africans are looking for a fresh alternative.

The ballots have been cast, the voting stations have closed, and South Africa’s political parties are now entering the most critical stage of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

With millions of votes still being counted, attention has shifted from campaign rallies and voting queues to the high-stakes battle for control of municipalities.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

MK party confident

Speaking as election results began trickling in, member of the MK party Presidency Collective and KZN Provincial Convenor Willies Mchunu told The Citizen that the party remained encouraged by early trends, arguing that voters wanted leaders who were aligned with their daily struggles.

“People are saying they are tired. People want to see something fresh, something that aligns with the issues facing ordinary people,” he told The Citizen.

The MK party has emerged as one of the country’s most influential political forces since its launch, with its rapid rise continuing to reshape South Africa’s political landscape.

WATCH: Mchunu’s take on the elections and the MK party

Critics

Mchunu suggested that what many critics initially dismissed had become a powerful movement with deep support among voters.

“There are things that happen, and people don’t take them seriously at first, but in the long run those things become a force,” he said.

Jacob Zuma

Mchunu was particularly emphatic when discussing MK leader and former president Jacob Zuma, dismissing suggestions that Zuma’s influence was fading.

“I’m laughing when people ask me about that,” Mchunu said.

Referring to Zuma’s political journey and continued popularity among MK supporters, Mchunu suggested there was a higher purpose behind the former president’s return to frontline politics.

“There were a few individuals, but God had another plan,” he said. “Some people must relax.”

He pointed to Zuma’s public appearances and interaction with supporters as evidence that the former president still commands significant political support.

“South Africans have seen him engaging directly with the people,” Mchunu said.

Coalitions

With coalition talks likely to dominate the post-election landscape once final results are declared, Mchunu declined to speculate on the party’s preferred partners, saying such discussions would be handled by senior party leaders.

“I don’t want to jump the gun and speak on behalf of the leadership,” he said.

However, he indicated that the party’s leadership has maintained relationships across the political divide and would ultimately act in the interests of voters.

“I know our officials are close to all of them. They won’t disappoint the people of South Africa,” Mchunu said.

As counting continues, the MK Party believes mounting frustration with the political establishment, coupled with Zuma’s enduring popularity, could translate into further electoral gains and greater influence in councils across the country.