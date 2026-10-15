WATCH: Helen Zille emerges from spinning car in Joburg election stunt

Zille has snorkelled in a giant pothole, directed traffic and played DJ at a nightclub.

From snorkelling at a burst water pipe repair site and directing traffic at a busy intersection, to entering the abandoned Metro Centre and taking over the decks at a Johannesburg nightclub, DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille has built her election campaign around a series of headline-grabbing moments designed to highlight what she says is the collapse of South Africa’s largest city.

With less than three weeks until voters head to the polls on 4 November, Zille has again drawn attention after a video surfaced showing her emerging from a spinning car, the latest in a campaign that has relied heavily on symbolism and spectacle to drive home the DA’s service delivery message.

Spinning

The DA federal chair has spent the past year taking voters directly to some of Johannesburg’s most visible problems, including potholes, broken infrastructure, and neglected municipal facilities, as she seeks to convince residents that leadership needs to change.

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The latest video has sparked discussion online, particularly as authorities continue to crack down on illegal spinning and street racing

While spinning has evolved into a recognised motorsport and is growing in popularity across South Africa, law enforcement agencies have repeatedly warned that dangerous driving on public roads puts lives at risk.

Illegal spinning

Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, recently condemned illegal spinning and street racing, warning that reckless motorists are turning public roads into deadly racetracks.

He stressed that while motorsport has a legitimate place at approved venues, dangerous stunts on public roads remain unlawful and will be met with decisive enforcement action.

Zille’s unconventional campaign

Political analyst and North-West University professor André Duvenhage previously told The Citizen that Zille’s unconventional campaign style is intended to focus public attention on Johannesburg’s worsening infrastructure crisis.

“This is an indication that she’s hitting the media, and we know that Joburg has fundamental infrastructural challenges. To focus on this as a legacy of the ANC is definitely going to benefit her campaign. I have no doubt about it.”

Service delivery issues

According to Duvenhage, deteriorating roads, failing infrastructure and poor service delivery have become potent political symbols in the battle for Johannesburg.

“It’s interesting that the DA and other parties are focusing on basic service delivery. Potholed streets are becoming a symbol of the inability of the ANC to govern and to deliver services in a proper way.”

Media attention

However, Duvenhage said media attention alone would not guarantee the DA victory, particularly in Johannesburg’s complex, coalition-driven political environment.

“She doesn’t have all the cards. But what she has is enough to probably give her a position if, and this is a very important if, the ANC is performing like some analysts are predicting they will perform close to 20%.”

He added that even if the DA emerges as the largest party after the election, coalition negotiations could still determine who ultimately governs the city.

“If they are the biggest party in Johannesburg, it is not automatic for her to become the next mayor. But her position will be a lot stronger.”

Duvenhage also pointed to research suggesting many Johannesburg residents believe the DA could govern the city more effectively, although that does not necessarily mean those voters will support the party at the ballot box.

Joburg issues

Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic powerhouse, continues to face significant governance challenges, with residents grappling with water shortages, potholes, broken traffic lights, unreliable services and ageing infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Zille accused the ANC of “running Joburg like a party that knows the future is somebody else’s problem”, making the city’s decline a central theme of her campaign.

Whether she is climbing into a hole, directing traffic, or stepping out of a spinning car, Zille’s campaign has kept Johannesburg’s troubles firmly in the public eye as voters prepare to decide who will lead the city after the 4 November elections.