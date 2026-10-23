Here’s how MK party’s latest leadership change could affect them at the polls

Instability within the MK party may not see it lose support at the local elections, but it could affect its ability to govern

With less than two weeks to the local government elections, a political analyst says the current instability within the MK party may not immediately affect the party at the polls on 4 November.

The MK party on Thursday dismissed its secretary-general (SG), Sibonelo Nomvalo. He is one of several SGs fired since the party was formed in 2023.

“Comrade Nomvalo has been relieved of his duties as secretary-general following concerns relating to the councillor selection process, internal factionalism, matters concerning dual remuneration, delays in campaign materials, changes within the parliamentary caucus and parliamentary administration that were reportedly not communicated to the president, national officials and the presidency collective.

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“As well as the establishment of high-level deployment committees without the knowledge of the relevant party leadership structures,” said MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu.

Mahlangu said Lindiwe Mtshali had been appointed as acting secretary-general. She will work with the party’s national chairperson, Mxolisi Phakathi, to ensure continuity in the party’s coordination, administration and organisational affairs.

‘MK party’s struggles with leadership’

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, political analyst Theo Neethling said the MK party’s recurring organisational instability highlights a significant contradiction in South African politics.

“A party can be extremely unstable internally without necessarily losing its electoral appeal immediately. The recent dismissal of secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo is yet another indication of the party’s struggles with leadership, internal cohesion, and organisational management.

“One should be cautious in assuming that these problems will automatically lead to a significant loss of votes, specifically in KwaZulu-Natal, as its stronghold,” he said.

Support in KZN

Neethling said the MK party’s support in KwaZulu-Natal is not based solely on its organisational performance.

“Jacob Zuma’s personal influence, the party’s ability to channel dissatisfaction with the ANC, and the political loyalties of a segment of the electorate provide the party with a substantial support base.

“For many voters, the political message and the leader may be more important than the internal functioning of the organisation. This explains why frequent leadership changes and public conflict do not necessarily have the immediate impact at the ballot box that one might expect,” he said.

Can the MK party govern?

Neethling said the broader question, however, is whether the MK party can translate its political support into a sustainable capacity to govern.

“Electoral success requires more than just a charismatic leader and a strong political message; it also demands capable local candidates, functional structures, financial discipline and the ability to deliver municipal services.

“The party could therefore still perform strongly, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. However, its internal problems may ultimately prove to be a greater obstacle to effective local governance than to its immediate electoral results,” said Neethling.