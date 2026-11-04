IEC confirms ballot papers stolen in one ward of major metro

The IEC confirms that a case has been opened with the police and staff have been relieved of duty following an alleged theft incident.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has opened a case of theft after election material was stolen from a voting station.

IEC deputy chief Masego Sheburi stated during the IEC’s afternoon election day briefing on Wednesday, 4 November, that measures were in place to ensure the integrity of results in the relevant areas.

Ballots stolen in KwaZulu-Natal

Sheburi said the theft of ballot papers and an area-specific stamp was reported on Wednesday morning in eThekwini’s Ward 2, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

“Unmarked and unused ballots were stolen from the voting station, as well as the stamp that is used to validate the ballots,” confirmed Sheburi.

The IEC’s deputy chief explained there were 20 voting stations in the area, and stressed that officials would be able to identify the stolen ballots if they resurface.

“It is a requirement that a ballot must be validated by a stamp at the back, and if the stamp that was stolen together with those ballots is used, it is distinguishable from the stamps that are used on election day because it was allocated only for use [on] special voting days.”

A case has been opened with the South African Police Service, and our staff have been relieved of their duty for their dereliction at that voting station,” Sheburi said.

Ballot shortages

The IEC had not yet confirmed, but ballot shortages were reported at several voting stations in Johannesburg.

The Citizen understands that the shortage affected at least four voting stations in Ward 72.

By roughly 10am, IEC officials alerted their regional and area managers that ballots issued earlier in the day had run short and that demand had outstripped supply.

Delays varied in length from 10 minutes at one station an hour at another, with between 50 and 100 voters left stranded at the latter.

Sheburi had earlier requested that voters stay calm should inconveniences occur.

“The commission also appeals to voters to remain patient and cooperative should they experience queues or delays at voting stations.

“Election officials are on hand to provide assistance and address queries,” stated the deputy chief.