Here’s how many people have voted in your province and voter turnout so far

Gauteng recorded the highest number of special votes.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is fully prepared for the polls after successfully concluding two days of special voting, during which more than 1.4 million South Africans cast their ballots.

The IEC briefed the media on Tuesday, on the eve of the local government elections.

IEC ready

The IEC said the smooth conduct of special voting demonstrated the Commission’s operational readiness and reflected strong voter participation across the country.

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“We are encouraged by the enthusiasm of South Africans who showed up during the two days of special voting,” the IEC said

The Commission confirmed that 1 425 942 voters cast special votes between 2 and 3 November, including 974 852 at voting stations and 451 090 through home visits.

A record 2 655 067 special vote applications were approved for this election cycle, which means voter turnout so far is around 54%.

The total voter turnout in South Africa’s last local government elections in 2021 was 45.86%

Delays

While the first day of special voting was largely successful, the IEC acknowledged delays at some voting stations in the City of Cape Town after ballot papers were delivered late. However, all affected stations subsequently opened and remained operational.

“The day’s proceedings created a solid basis for improved performance on Election Day,” the IEC said.

Stats

Gauteng recorded the highest number of special votes. This is the breakdown.

Gauteng – 264 898

KwaZulu-Natal – 208 846

Eastern Cape – 207 258

Limpopo – 180 627

Mpumalanga – 149 714

Western Cape – 148 493

North West – 126 817

Free State – 75 946

Northern Cape – 63 973

Counting

The IEC said all special vote ballots had been securely stored and would be counted together with Election Day ballots once voting stations close on Wednesday evening.

“The Electoral Commission is fully prepared for Election Day, with operational arrangements in place across all nine provinces to facilitate a smooth and efficient voting process.”

Registered voters

The IEC said a record 29.2 million voters are registered for the 2026 local government elections and that 188 000 election officials have been deployed nationwide.

The IEC urged voters to report to the voting station where they are registered and to bring a valid South African identity document.

“The secrecy of every vote is a fundamental principle of South Africa’s democracy and must always be protected,” he said, warning that taking photographs of marked ballot papers remains prohibited.

Peace

With campaigning set to end at midnight, the IEC called on voters, political parties and candidates to help ensure a peaceful poll.

“We urge voters, political parties, independent candidates, observers, and all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, respect the electoral process, and contribute to a peaceful Election Day.”