IEC official dies at voting station in the North West

Another official was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has sent its condolences to the family on a presiding officer who passed away after collapsing at a voting station in Mafikeng on Monday.

Death of IEC official

The IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi updated the media about the death on Monday.

“With a sad heart we announce the passing of a presiding officer who collapsed at a voting station and has sadly passed on in Mafikeng,” he said.

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Car accident

Sheburi said in KwaZulu-Natal another official was rushed to hospital after being involved in a car accident.

“We have noted with sadness a number of unpalatable instances, one in KwaZulu-Natal where one of our staff members was involved in a motor vehicle accident; she has been rushed to a hospital. The person was a deputy presiding officer in our voting station in our uKhahlamba District.”

Support for staff and families

He said the commission is offering support to the families of both officials and their colleagues.

“The commission is providing necessary support to the officials who were the stations as well as the family of the now deceased,” he said.

He said, despite these incidents, the IEC has performed well in the running of the first day of special votes across the country.

“We plan to improve in the City of Cape Town again this afternoon and also give a better showing tomorrow as we continue with special votes.”

Meanwhile, South African unable to vote in Wednesday’s general poll received home visits or headed to their local voting station on Monday to cast their ballots. The special vote will also run on Tuesday.