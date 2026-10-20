IEC receives over 700 election misinformation complaints, enlists Google, Meta and TikTok ahead of November vote

Many complaints involve the misuse of photographs and AI-generated content.

With fewer than three weeks before South Africans head to the polls, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has teamed up with Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and Moxii Africa to combat disinformation after receiving more than 700 election-related complaints, most linked to posts on X.

The IEC said it has already received more than 700 complaints of election-related misinformation, most of them linked to posts on X, as it ramps up efforts to protect the integrity of the 2026 local government elections.

Complaints

IEC officials said many complaints involve the misuse of photographs and AI-generated content, though none has so far threatened the overall election environment.

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According to the IEC, the partnership builds on a similar framework implemented during the 2024 National and Provincial Elections and forms part of the Commission’s broader efforts to protect the credibility of the electoral process.

A key component of those efforts is the recently gazetted Electoral Code of Conduct Countering Disinformation in the Local Government Elections, commonly known as the Disinformation Code.

The code applies to political parties, candidates and their representatives, carrying the same sanctions as the broader Electoral Code of Conduct.

Partnership

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the involvement of major digital platforms gives the Commission a crucial advantage in tackling the growing challenge of online disinformation.

“Our partnership with digital platforms is critical to ensuring that voters have access to credible, accurate and trustworthy information to make informed political choices. A technically flawless election can still lose public trust if citizens are overwhelmed by disinformation,” said Mamabolo.

“Therefore, the partnership eliminates barriers to direct access to the platforms and enables instantaneous remedial action against disinformation peddlers.”

Warning

Mamabolo warned that anyone found guilty of violating the Electoral Code of Conduct could face severe penalties, including fines of up to R200,000, prison sentences of between five and 10 years, or the deregistration of candidates and political parties in serious cases.

Under the agreement, the partners will cooperate in good faith throughout the election period, support voter awareness campaigns, provide training on disinformation and work together on initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of false or misleading election-related content.

Reporting

The Commission has also designated the Real411 platform as a key mechanism for reporting and addressing election-related disinformation.

Members of the public can report suspected misinformation through the Real411 website or mobile application in any of South Africa’s 11 official languages.

Electoral Court

Depending on the outcome of investigations, the IEC may refer matters to the Electoral Court for sanctions, request urgent intervention from online platforms or issue public statements to correct false information.

The technology companies and civil society partners welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important step in protecting democratic processes.

Tech giants

Microsoft South Africa Director of Government Affairs Abongile Vanda said free, fair and credible elections depend on people being able to trust the information they see.

“No single organisation can tackle disinformation alone, which is why Microsoft is pleased to join the Electoral Commission in this partnership.”

TikTok’s Government Relations and Public Policy Lead for Southern Africa, Tholoana Ncheke-Mahlaela, said the platform would continue directing users to reliable election information through its in-app Election Centre while working with fact-checkers and the IEC.

Google’s Sipho Mtombeni said they have taken note of the concerns surrounding the elections.

“This year, especially as people head to the polls, we know that a lot of concerns come about in relation to AI and AI-generated content. And we work quite hard to make sure that people have the necessary tools to be able to know what is correct information and what is generated misinformation.”

Information integrity

Moxii Africa Director William Bird said information integrity is fundamental to the credibility of any democratic process.

“This partnership represents an important commitment to ensuring that South Africans can access accurate, trustworthy election information and participate in the 2026 Local Government Elections with confidence.”

The IEC said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring voters have access to trusted information as South Africans prepare to head to the polls on 4 November.